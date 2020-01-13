ME track at Reggie Lewis
The Manchester Essex indoor track team turned in some strong individual performances this past weekend at the MSTCA Invitational, with two junior records broken and two records.
Mia Cromwell led the way by setting a new program record in the 1,000m with a time of 3:02.09, good for a fourth place finish in the meet, which featured programs from all over the state.
Ryan Olivier-Meegan set a new record in the weight throw, which Manchester Essex was competing in for the first time on Saturday, with a throw of 42-feet-1, good for fifth place. Emerson Kahle also set a program in the 200m with a time of 25.91.
Will Kenney broke the junior class record, which he set earlier this season, in the mile at 4:26.08, good for fourth place. James Wendell broke the junior record in the 600m. Sam Kenney turned in a seventh place finish in the 1,000m with a personal record time of 2:45.07.
The Hornets are back in dual meet action on Tuesday night against Ipswich at Andover High School (6:45 p.m.).
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, JANUARY 14
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Tech Boston (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7:45 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Andover HS (6:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Danvers (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Northeast (8 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester vs. Malden (6:30 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical and Marblehead at Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at Triton (6 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Triton (6 p.m.), Rockport at Academy of Notre Dame (5:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at Lynn Classical (5 p.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester at Medford (5 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. St. John’s Prep (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Saugus (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 18
Hockey: Gloucester at Saugus (5:40 p.m.), Rockport at Everett (4 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Walpole quad (10 a.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7:30 p.m.)
