Gloucester field hockey blanks Saugus
The Gloucester field hockey team moves to .500 on the season with its second straight win, a 2-0 shutout at Saugus on Friday.
Gloucester (2-2-1) dominated the ebb and flow but had trouble finishing on the grass field. The Fishermen, however, got the offense going in the second half with goals from Cate Delaney and Maddie Machado.
Gloucester returns to action on Tuesday at home against Peabody (7 p.m.).
ME girls win
The Manchester Essex girls soccer teams moves to 5-1-2 on the season with a 1-0 win at Georgetown on Friday night.
The teams were scoreless at the break but Elizabeth Loring found the back of the net for the game winner.
The Hornets travel to Rockport on Thursday (3:45 p.m.).
Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Saugus (2 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (6 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Ipswich (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Ipswich (2 p.m.)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 22
No Games
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Winthrop (6 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (4:30 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Everett (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:45 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Rockport (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockoprt at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockport at North Reading (3:30 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (4:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Saugus (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Triton (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 26
Boys Soccer: Rockport at Manchester Essex (5:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Lynn English (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 27
Football: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Boston English (7 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport at Manchester Essex (4 p.m.)
