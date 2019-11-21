All Decade
With the decade coming to a close in a little over a month, the Gloucester Daily Times will be reflecting on the last 10 football seasons with an All Decade team from both Gloucester and Manchester Essex.
The Times will be recognizing 22 of the best players from each program, one for each position. Look to Friday’s Gloucester Daily Times sports section for Gloucester’s All Decade team and Saturday’s sports page for Manchester Essex’s team.
Gloucester winter sports registration
Gloucester High School O’Maley Winter Seasons begin on, or after, December 2. All student athletes must be registered on www.FamilyID.com, with all appropriate paperwork submitted. There will be a mandatory meeting for all athletes and parent/guardians at the Smith Field House on Tuesday, November 26 at 6 p.m.
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Wynn activated
The Patriots have activated left tackle Isaiah Wynn from injured reserve in hopes of bolstering their injury-plagued offensive line.
New England announced the move Tuesday. In addition, the Patriots have placed rookie receiver Gunner Olszewski on IR with ankle and hamstring injuries.
Wynn started the first two games of the season before suffering a foot injury in the first quarter of New England’s 43-0 win at Miami on Sept. 15. It is the second straight season that Wynn has spent time on IR. A preseason Achilles tendon injury caused him to miss his entire rookie season in 2018.
He rejoins an offensive line that also has had to adjust to losing starting center David Andrews in the preseason because of blood clots.
Olszewski appeared in eight games, playing mostly on special teams. He has 20 punt returns for 179 yards and two receptions for 34 yards.
Kudos to Patriots
The New England Patriots players announced that their Social Justice Fund has selected five local organizations as the beneficiaries of $450,000 in grants for the work they are doing in the areas of social justice and equality. Each organization will receive $90,000. The money was raised through individual player donations. Every dollar donated was matched by the Kraft family.
“There are many organizations that do amazing work in the area of social justice,” said Patriots team captain Devin McCourty. “As individuals, there is a lot we can do to assist. But, if there is anything football teaches us, it’s that we can accomplish much more collectively as a team.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.