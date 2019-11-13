Crunch Time

Middle School State XC Meet
Local middle school cross country teams closed their seasons at the Massachusetts Middle School Invitational meet held in Devens on
Saturday.
The 11th annual meet, hosted by USATF New England, drew over 2000 entries from around the state and contested 10 races, including
grade races and team championship divisions over a 1.87 mile loop course.
Led by Skye Ciolino and Alexandra Morgan in 32nd and 33rd, respectively, the O’Maley School girls team placed seventh in a strong 12 team
Division 1 field with 228 points. All but one team member are grade 6 or 7, and are eligible to run in the race next year.
Diamond Middle School of Lexington repeated as Division 1 team champion with 45 points.
In the Division 2 boys race, Manchester Essex boys placed tenth of 26 schools, totaling 272 points.
Finn O’Hara (5) and Charlie Lations (11) earned individual medals to lead the squad; Lunenburg scored 79 to take the team trophy. The
Manchester Essex girls matched the boys’ placing, 11th among 17 schools with 236 points, with top placer Stella Straub in
20th, also taking home an individual medal. At the front of the standings, Hale Middle School of Stow edged Triton Regional by one point
95-96, for the victory.
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 2 Greater Lawrence, Division 7 North Finals (7 p.m.); Gloucester vs. Saugus (6 p.m.)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Boys Soccer: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 5 Burke, Division 4 North Finals at Manning Field, Lynn (11 a.m.)
Girls Soccer: No. 3 Manchester Essex vs. No. 1 Amesbury, Division 4 North Finals at Manning Field, Lynn (1 p.m.)
