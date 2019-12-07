2019-20 Gloucester swim schedule

Date Opponent Time

Dec. 12 at Danvers 5:30 p.m.

Dec. 14 at Lynn Tech 6 p.m.

Dec. 17 vs. Salem 7:45 p.m.

Dec. 19 at Lynn English 7 p.m.

Jan. 2 at Swampscott 5:30 p.m.

Jan. 7 vs. Beverly 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 14 vs. Peabody 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 16 at Lynn Classical 5 p.m.

Jan. 21 vs. Marblehead 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 24 at Lynn Tech 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 NEC Boys Meet at St. John’s Prep 6:30 p.m.

Jan. 28 NEC Girls Meet at St. John’s Prep 6:30 p.m.

2019-20 Manchester Essex swim schedule

Date Opponent Time

Dec. 15 vs. Lynnfield 4 p.m.

Jan. 5 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 4 p.m.

Jan. 6 at Ipswich 7:45 p.m.

Jan. 12 vs. North Reading 4 p.m.

Jan. 15 at Triton 6 p.m.

Jan. 27 at Hamilton-Wenham 8 p.m.

Jan. 29 at Masconomet 9 a.m.

Feb. 1 CAL Meet at St. John’s Prep 9 a.m.

GHS coaching vacancy

Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.

Gloucester Little League Annual Meeting

Gloucester Little League is holding its annual meeting, open to the public, on Monday, December 9. The meeting will be held at the Cape Ann Savings Bank’s third floor meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Use the dental office entrance on Main Street.

(Not so) little Vrabel

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was seen a few times this season watching Boston College football play. Why? His son, Tyler Vrabel, was a redshirt freshman starter on the Eagles offensive line. He was pretty good too, being named All-ACC Honorable Mention after starting all 12 games while not yielding a sack on 314 pass blocks all season. He also only allowed one QB hit and eight hurries, establishing himself as one of the top freshmen in the nation.

