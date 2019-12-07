2019-20 Gloucester swim schedule
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 12 at Danvers 5:30 p.m.
Dec. 14 at Lynn Tech 6 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. Salem 7:45 p.m.
Dec. 19 at Lynn English 7 p.m.
Jan. 2 at Swampscott 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 7 vs. Beverly 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 14 vs. Peabody 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 16 at Lynn Classical 5 p.m.
Jan. 21 vs. Marblehead 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 24 at Lynn Tech 6 p.m.
Jan. 27 NEC Boys Meet at St. John’s Prep 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 28 NEC Girls Meet at St. John’s Prep 6:30 p.m.
2019-20 Manchester Essex swim schedule
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 15 vs. Lynnfield 4 p.m.
Jan. 5 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 4 p.m.
Jan. 6 at Ipswich 7:45 p.m.
Jan. 12 vs. North Reading 4 p.m.
Jan. 15 at Triton 6 p.m.
Jan. 27 at Hamilton-Wenham 8 p.m.
Jan. 29 at Masconomet 9 a.m.
Feb. 1 CAL Meet at St. John’s Prep 9 a.m.
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Gloucester Little League Annual Meeting
Gloucester Little League is holding its annual meeting, open to the public, on Monday, December 9. The meeting will be held at the Cape Ann Savings Bank’s third floor meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Use the dental office entrance on Main Street.
(Not so) little Vrabel
Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel was seen a few times this season watching Boston College football play. Why? His son, Tyler Vrabel, was a redshirt freshman starter on the Eagles offensive line. He was pretty good too, being named All-ACC Honorable Mention after starting all 12 games while not yielding a sack on 314 pass blocks all season. He also only allowed one QB hit and eight hurries, establishing himself as one of the top freshmen in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.