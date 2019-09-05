2019 Gloucester Cross Country Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 4 vs. Peabody 4 p.m.
Sept. 11 at Marblehead 4 p.m.
Sept. 18 at Salem 4 p.m.
Sept. 24 vs. Winthrop 4:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 at Lynn English 4 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Lynn Classical 4 p.m.
Oct. 26 NEC Meet at Bradley Palmer Park 10 a.m.
2019 Manchester Essex Cross Country Schedule
Date Opponent Time
Sept. 11 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.
Sept. 18 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 2 vs. Pentucket and Amesbury at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 8 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 16 vs. Lynnfield and Newburyport at Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.
Oct. 26 CAL Meet at Bradley Palmer Park TBA
Local Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5
Football: Manchester Essex at KIPP Academy (7 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich (4 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at Peabody (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Pentucket (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6
Boys Soccer: Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (5:30 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Amesbury (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Everett (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8
NO GAMES
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Danvers (7 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester at Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Back up the Brinks truck
Tom Brady’s back-ups have nearly made more money off of football than Tom Brady himself. Thanks to the new contracts to Brian Hoyer and Jacoby Brissett over the weekend, Brady back-ups now have a combined career earning of $188 million, while the man himself is at $212 million.
Colts carousel
And speaking of Brian Hoyer, his new contract with the Colts — to back-up new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett — prompted ESPN’s Field Yates to humorously say: “A former Patriots back-up now backing up another former Patriots back-up.”
—Compiled by Times Staff
