2019 Gloucester Cross Country Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Sept. 4 vs. Peabody 4 p.m.

Sept. 11 at Marblehead 4 p.m.

Sept. 18 at Salem 4 p.m.

Sept. 24 vs. Winthrop 4:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Lynn English 4 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Lynn Classical 4 p.m.

Oct. 26 NEC Meet at Bradley Palmer Park 10 a.m.

2019 Manchester Essex Cross Country Schedule

Date Opponent Time

Sept. 11 at Georgetown 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Hamilton-Wenham 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Pentucket and Amesbury at Pentucket 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 8 at Ipswich 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. Lynnfield and Newburyport at Lynnfield 3:30 p.m.

Oct. 26 CAL Meet at Bradley Palmer Park TBA

Local Sports Schedule

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Football: Manchester Essex at KIPP Academy (7 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich (4 p.m.)

Golf: Gloucester at Peabody (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Pentucket (3:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

Boys Soccer: Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (5:30 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Amesbury (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Everett (10 a.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 8

NO GAMES

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 9

Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Marblehead (4 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Danvers (7 p.m.)

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 11

Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.)

Cross Country: Gloucester at Marblehead (4 p.m.)

Back up the Brinks truck

Tom Brady’s back-ups have nearly made more money off of football than Tom Brady himself. Thanks to the new contracts to Brian Hoyer and Jacoby Brissett over the weekend, Brady back-ups now have a combined career earning of $188 million, while the man himself is at $212 million.

Colts carousel

And speaking of Brian Hoyer, his new contract with the Colts — to back-up new starting quarterback Jacoby Brissett — prompted ESPN’s Field Yates to humorously say: “A former Patriots back-up now backing up another former Patriots back-up.”

—Compiled by Times Staff

