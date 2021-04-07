The Gloucester football team suffered its first setback of the season last Saturday with a 41-13 shellacking at Beverly. The Fishermen hung around for a half and showed some fight, but Beverly's size and depth, especially up front, was a little too much for Gloucester to handle.
The Panthers are a rock solid Northeastern Conference North squad that moved to 2-2 with the win, and it’s the caliber of team Gloucester will be seeing the rest of the way.
Saturday's game at Forti Field kicked off a difficult four-week stretch -- a stretch that was supposed to be five straight weeks of strong opponents if Swampscott had not been shut down -- where Gloucester is playing three NEC North opponents and one of the top NEC South teams (Winthrop) this coming Friday night at Newel Stadium (5 p.m.) in what will be a battle for first place in the conference.
To pull off a win over the step up in competition over the next few weeks, the Fishermen will surely need to play better than they did last Saturday at Beverly. The Panthers returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown then ran back a punt to take a 14-0 lead before running an offensive play. Take away those two momentum crushing plays, and Gloucester turned in a first half where it did not allow a touchdown on defense while scoring one of its own. A one-score game, or even a Gloucester lead, at the break and the second half could have been a completely different story.
Beverly, however, came in and imposed its will in the second half, recovering a Gloucester fumble on the first play of the third quarter and scoring three touchdowns in the frame to put the game away.
The Fishermen will need to be crisp on special teams and limit turnovers in the next three weeks. Something the team showed it was capable of doing in its opening day win over Saugus.
The Panthers are a big, physical bunch with talent at the skill positions, and that's exactly the type of team Gloucester is going to face the rest of the way.
Winthrop is visiting Newell on Friday night with an undefeated record after wins over Saugus (28-0), Salem (41-0) and Framingham (22-6). Gloucester also turned in double-digit wins over Saugus and Salem in NEC South action this season.
Next Friday night, Gloucester will be faced with another stiff test with Peabody visiting Newell Stadium. The Tanners already boast wins over Danvers and Masconomet including a narrow loss to Marblehead.
The Fishermen finish off the regular season against Danvers on April 23 at Deering Stadium. The Falcons have struggled this season, currently sporting a 1-3 record with its lone win coming in miracle fashion over Beverly, erasing a 14-0 deficit in the final three minutes to win 17-14 in overtime. Danvers is young at the skill positions but is still very physical up front.
In the abbreviated Fall 2 season, Gloucester has already shown off some major improvements from the 2019 fall campaign. For starters, the Fishermen have tripled their win total from a season ago and took only three weeks to surpass their 2019 point total. Final scores aside, they also look much more crisp on both sides of the football.
Now we get the chance to see how the team will hold up during a prolonged stretch of games against strong competition. Gloucester will be the underdogs on paper the rest of the way, but a win in the next three games could be a real statement moving forward that the team is not only improved, it's ready to compete in crossover action as well.