Crunch Time

Bochniak returns
Hey may have been released from the UFC, but Gloucester’s Kyle Bochniak is still competing on the professional mixed martial arts circuit. In fact, he will be back in action next month.
Bochniak has signed on with CES MMA, the promotion he competed in before being called up to the UFC, and he will headline the promotion’s card on April 24 at the Twin River Casino in Lincoln, Rhode Island.
Bochniak, who is 8-5 in his professional mixed martial arts career, takes on Jonathan Gary of Oklahoma, who sports a career record of 13-10.
Bochniak, 31, was released from the UFC after a 2-5 record with the promotion. The Gloucester native, however, developed a following for his exciting fights and heart he displays inside the cage.
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucester High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 21 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
