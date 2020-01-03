Cape Ann hockey scoring and goalie leaders
Player, School G A Points
E.J. Field, Glo. 2 4 6
J. Costanzo, Glo. 3 2 5
A.Guelli, Rock. 3 2 5
R. Silva, Rock. 2 2 4
R. Bergin, Glo 1 3 4
G. Recupero, Rock. 1 2 3
Goalies
Player, School Record GAA
C. Twombly, Rock. 1-0-1 2.50
C. Vittands, Glo 1-3-2 2.67
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, JANUARY 3
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Danvers (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Danvers (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, JANUARY 4
Girls Basketball: Rockport at Mt. Alvernia (1:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester at Winthrop (1:30 p.m.), Rockport vs. St. Joseph’s Prep (6 p.m.)
Wrestling: Super Quad at GHS (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 5
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex at Bishop Fenwick (3 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Malden Catholic (1 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.)
MONDAY, JANUARY 6
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at North Reading (7 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester at Wayland (6 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at Ipswich (7:45 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 7
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport at Pentucket (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Matignon (6:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 8
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Salem Academy (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Minuteman (8 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown and Austin Prep (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 9
Track: Gloucester vs. Danvers and Saugus at Danvers (4 p.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester at Salem (7 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. North Andover (3:30 p.m.)
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
NSBUA Umpire Class
The North Shore Umpires Association is looking for new umpires for the 2020 season and is offering a class for certification.
Experience does not matter and the class dates are January 6, 13 and 27 and February 3, 10 and 24 with the final test date on March 2.
All classes will be held at Essex Tech High School in Danvers at 6 p.m.
The class teaches High School Federation Rules that will be implemented in 2020.
For more information contact stevetheump@yahoo.com.
