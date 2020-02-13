Cape Ann girls basketball scoring leaders
Player, School PPG
K. Schrock, Rock. 22.9
E. Jacobsen, ME 13.8
G. Huet, ME 8.1
T. Wongus, Glo. 7.5
B. Twombly, ME 5.8
L. Athanas, Me 5.4
E. Fitzgerald, ME 4.8
E. Marshall, Glo. 4.1
L. Ryan, Rock. 4.0
T. Frost, Rock. 3.7
Rockport boys win
The Rockport boys basketball team picked up an impressive 55-54 win over Triton on Tuesday night in its final home game of the season.
The Vikings (5-14) were led by junior Gavyn Hillier, who scored 24 points. Junior Kyle Beal chipped in 16.
Rockport returns to the floor on Thursday at Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.).
ME girls tournament bound
The Manchester Essex girls basketball team split a pair of games on Tuesday and Wednesday, clinching a state tournament berth in the process.
The Hornets punched their postseason ticket with a win at Swampscott on Wednesday night, sweeping the season series with the Big Blue and bouncing back after a 44-31 loss to Newburyport the night before.
The Hornets are now 10-9 on the season and wrap up the regular season on Friday at Amesbury (6 p.m.).
Local Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Salem (7 p.m.), Rockport at Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Salem (7 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Amesbury (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 North Sectionals at Wakefield (TBA)
Swimming: Gloucester and Manchester Essex at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (2:30 p.m.)
Swim: Gloucester and Manchester Essex at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly or Masconomet, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (TBA)
