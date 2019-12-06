Crunch Time

NEC Football stars
The Northeastern Conference released its football All Conference and All-Star teams this week and a pair of Gloucester players earned a spot on the team.
Leading the way was senior captain Ben Renales, who earned All Conference honors at tight end. Renales is a two-year starter at the position and has led the Fishermen in receiving in each of the last two seasons. He’s also a strong blocker.
Sophomore offensive tackle Anthony Simonelli was named a NEC All-Star.
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Gloucester Little League Annual Meeting
Gloucester Little League is holding its annual meeting, open to the public, on Monday, December 9. The meeting will be held at the Cape Ann Savings Bank’s third floor meeting room at 6:30 p.m. Use the dental office entrance on Main Street.
Sox sign a pair
The Boston Red Sox have signed infielder Marco Hernández and left-hander Josh Osich to one-year contracts.They were the only two players the team non-tendered at Monday’s deadline, making them free agents.
The 27-year-old Hernández played in 61 games with the Red Sox last year after missing most of the previous two seasons recovering from left shoulder surgery. He batted .250 with two homers and 11 RBIs. In parts of three major league seasons, he has batted .265 with three homers and 18 RBIs.
The 31-year-old Osich pitched four years for the Giants before making 57 appearances for the White Sox last season, setting career highs with 67 2/3 innings and 61 strikeouts. In five seasons, he is 10-5 with a 4.88 ERA.
