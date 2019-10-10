Touchdown trio
Gloucester high school’s all time leading rusher had his best collegiate performance last week. Christian Sanfilippo, a junior running back at Bates College, scored three touchdowns in a 33-28 loss to Tufts.
Sanfilippo, who is used primarily as a blocker and in short yardage situations, carried the ball six times for 11 yards to go along with his three touchdowns, his first three touchdowns of the season.
Sanfilippo finished his career at Gloucester High with 3,517 yards, the school’s all time record by nearly 1,000 yards.
Cape Ann Youth Girls Hoop Tryouts
The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O’Maley School Gym.
The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.
Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.
Local Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Amesbury (4:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (4 p.m.), Rockport and Manchester Essex at CAL Open at Far Corner (9 a.m.)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
Football: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Roxbury Prep (4 p.m.)
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Marblehead (3:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12
No Games
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13
No Games
MONDAY, OCTOBER 14
Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Essex Tech (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Central Catholic (10 a.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Peabody (3 p.m.)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Peabody (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Peabody (4 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Amesbury (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
Golf: Old Cape Ann Classic, Rockport vs. Manchester Essex vs. Ipswich at Ipswich Country Club (3:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 16
Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. North Reading (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Rockport at North Reading (6 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester at St. Mary’s (3 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Newburyport and Lynnfield at Lynnfield (3:30 p.m.)
