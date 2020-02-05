Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Snow this morning will give way to partly cloudy conditions this afternoon. High 38F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Becoming cloudy with snow and sleet likely overnight. Low 29F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow and ice expected.