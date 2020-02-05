Big Game Alert
First place in the Northeastern Conference North Division is on the line Wednesday night at Talbot Rink (6 p.m.) with Gloucester hosting Marblehead.
The Fishermen (9-4-2, 7-1 NEC) and Headers (9-3-3, 4-0-2 NEC) are currently the top two teams in the NEC North standings and the winner will be alone in first place.
Wednesday’s game will be the third meeting between the two teams this winter, Marblehead won the previous two. The Headers picked up a 3-2 win at Talbot Rink in December in the Cape Ann Savings Bank Holiday Tournament Finals. They then beat the Fishermen by a score of 4-2 last month at Salem State.
The Gloucester vs. Marblehead is the first game of a double-header at Talbot Rink. Rockport (8-5-3) hosts East Boston at 8 p.m. The Vikings can clinch a state tournament berth with a win or tie. They beat East Boston, 8-1 last Saturday.
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 5
Boys Basketball: Rockport at Masconomet (6:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. East Boston (8 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Saugus (7 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 6
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Andover and North Andover (3 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 7
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (7 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury (7 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Swampscott (7 p.m.), Rockport at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (6:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (3:30 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Hockey: Gloucester at Danvers (7:30 p.m.), Rockport vs. Everett (4 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Travis Yell Tournament at Whittier Tech (10 a.m.)
Gymnastics: Gloucester at Peabody (3:30 p.m.)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 9
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (3 p.m.)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Danvers (7 p.m.), Rockport at Essex Tech (5:30 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Austin Prep and Georgetown (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Triton (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Newburyport (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Newburyport (6:30 p.m.)
