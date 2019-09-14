Crunch Time

 Joe Brown

Big win for Vikings

The Rockport boys soccer team picked up a big win on Thursday night at Ryan Curley Field.

The Vikings used an all around team effort to take down Lynnfield, 1-0. Rockport moves to 3-1 on the season with the win in Cape Ann League crossover action, the team is also 3-1 in the Cape Ann League.

Andrew Guelli scored the lone goal of the night in the second half and it stood. The Vikings defense, led by Dillon VanDerPool, Austin Matus and Tom Micalizzi played well in front of goal keeper Camden Wheeler, who earned his second shutout of the young season.

Rockport travels to Innovation Charter on Saturday (11 a.m.).

Local Sports Schedule

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Boys Soccer: Rockport at Innovation Charter (11 a.m.)

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

No Games 

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 16

Boys Soccer: Rockport at Triton (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Newburyport (3:45 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Rockport vs. Triton (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Newburyport (5:30 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Swampscott (7 p.m.)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 17

Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Danvers (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Danvers (4 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Rockport at Triton (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Newburyport (3:45 p.m.)

Golf: Gloucester vs. Beverly (4 p.m.), Rockport vs. Ipswich (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.) 

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 18

Boys Soccer: Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Rockport at Manchester Essex (5:30 p.m.)

Golf: Gloucester at Winthrop (4 p.m.)

Cross Country: Gloucester at Salem (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.) 

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 19

Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Beverly (4 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Manchester Essex (3:45 p.m.)

Golf: Rockport at Manchester Essex (3:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

Football: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Brighton (6:30 p.m.)

Girls Soccer: Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (4 p.m.)

Field Hockey: Gloucester at Saugus (4 p.m.)

 

