Big win for GHS boys
The Gloucester boys basketball team picked up one of its best wins of the season on Thursday night, 66-57 over Salem at the Smith Field House.
With the teams tied at 47 after three, the Fishermen put together their best quarter of the night over the final eight minutes to get a big Northeastern Conference crossover win and improve to 11-7 with two regular season games remaining.
Marcus Montagnino had 21 points to lead Gloucester, Byron Thomas had 14.
The Fishermen finish up the regular season at the IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly High School this weekend. The Fishermen take on Bishop Fenwick in the first round on Sunday (2:30 p.m.) and will meet either Beverly or Masconomet in the second round on Monday (TBA).
Gloucester hockey rolls
The Gloucester hockey team improved to 10-5-3 with a 9-1 win at Lynn on Wednesday night.
Gloucester was able to empty the bench in the win and Drew White, Aidan Donald and Robby Schuster each scored their first career varsity goal.
Jeremy Abreu had a pair of goals, Jack Delaney three assists while Jack Costanzo, Dan O’Leary, Zach Abbott and Drew White had a goal and an assist each. E.J. Field had a goal, Tim Marrone, Nick White and Harry Marshall had an assist.
The Fishermen return to the ice on Saturday at home against Beverly (6 p.m.), their Northeastern Conference finale.
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Amesbury (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at Division 4 Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 North Sectionals at Wakefield (10 a.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester and Manchester Essex girls at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 16
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Bishop Fenwick, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (2:30 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex at Division 5 State Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (1 p.m.)
Swim: Gloucester and Manchester Essex boys at Division 2 State Meet at Boston University (TBA)
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 17
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly or Masconomet, IABBO Holiday Tournament at Beverly HS (TBA)
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
No Games
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Bishop Fenwick (5 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
