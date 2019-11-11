Crunch Time

Cross Country Divisionals
The Gloucester boys and Manchester Essex boys and girls cross country teams competed in the Eastern Mass. Division State Cross Country Meets on Saturday in Wrentham.
Gloucester turned in a solid showing in the Division 4 race, finishing 18th out of 27 teams with 465 points. Newburyport took home the Division championship with 68 points.
Junior Harry Pelosi was Gloucester’s top performer with a 28th place finish. Freshman Max Littman and junior Nick Poulin followed in 67th and 75th respectively while Kyle Clifford, Cody Clifford and Sam Ashwell also factored into the scoring for the Fishermen.
The Manchester Essex boys were the highest finishing local team on the weekend, taking 12th place out of the 26 teams in the Division 6 field.
Freshman Marco Bussone led the way with a 15th place finish with Colin Harrison following in 34th and Eli Heanue in 38th. Logan Cooper, Max Kirk and Tyler Erdmann also factored into the scoring for the Hornets.
The Hornets girls turned in a 17th place finish in Division 6. Jane Whitten led the way with a time of 23:03 followed by Emily Fossa, Mary Annabel Chrzanowski, Sarah Braimon and Anna Whitten.
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 2 Greater Lawrence, Division 7 North Finals (7 p.m.); Gloucester vs. Saugus (6 p.m.)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17
Boys Soccer: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 5 Burke, Division 4 North Finals at Manning Field, Lynn (11 a.m.)
Girls Soccer: No. 3 Manchester Essex vs. No. 1 Amesbury, Division 4 North Finals at Manning Field, Lynn (1 p.m.)
