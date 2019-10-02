Gloucester girls break through
The Gloucester girls soccer team picked up its first win of the season on Monday, a dominant 3-0 win at Everett.
Gloucester goals came from Grace Boucher, Willow Phoenix and Maite Passos. Rumi Thomas and Bernica Wilcox led the defense.
The team returns to action on Wednesday at Lynn Classical (5:15 p.m.).
Gloucester golf routs Saugus
The Gloucester golf team picked up its second win of the season, 52-20 over Saugus on Monday at Bass Rocks Golf Club.
Tommy Elliott led the way, winning his individual match, 8.5-0.5. Cam Muniz won 7-2.
Gloucester hosts Marblehead on Thursday (4 p.m.).
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 2
Boys Soccer: Gloucester vs. Lynn Classical (6:30 p.m.), Rockport vs. Pentucket (4:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Lynn Classical (5:15 p.m.), Rockport at Pentucket (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex at North Reading (3:45 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester at Lynn English (4 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket and Amesbury at Pentucket (3:30 p.m.)
Golf: Rockport at Amesbury (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (3:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3
Field Hockey: Rockport vs. Pentucket (3:45 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. North Reading (4 p.m.)
Golf: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (4 p.m.), Rockport vs. Triton (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (3:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
Football: Gloucester at Lynn English (7:30 p.m.)
Boys Soccer: Rockport at Newburyport (3:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Lynn English (4 p.m.), Rockport vs. Newburyport (4:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (3:45 p.m.)
Field Hockey: Gloucester at Danvers (6 p.m.)
GHS Coaching Vacancy
Gloucester High is accepting applications for the Girls Varsity Basketball head coaching position. Resume and letter of interest can be sent to Athletic Director Bryan Lafata at blafata@gloucesterschools.com. Applications will be accepted until October 6.
Cape Ann Youth Basketball Girls Travel Teams Tryouts
The Cape Ann Girls Youth Travel Basketball team is holding tryouts for the 2019-20 season on Tuesday, October 29 and Wednesday, October 30 at the O’Maley School Gym.
The 5th and 8th grade team tryouts are on October 29 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m. The 6th and 7th grade team tryouts are on Wednesday, October 30 with registration at 6 p.m. and tryouts at 6:15 p.m.
Registration fee is $300 plus $80 for those needing uniforms. The season runs from November through early March with two practices per week and games on the weekends.
—Compiled by Times Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.