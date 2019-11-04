NEC Field Hockey Stars
The Gloucester field hockey team was well represented on the NEC All Conference and All-Star teams with four players honored.
Leading the way were senior captain Cate Delaney and junior captain Mia Salah, who were both named first team All Northeastern Conference for the second season in a row.
Salah set the program’s career goal scoring mark a year after setting the program’s single-season goal scoring mark while Delaney is one of the best playmakers in the Northeastern Conference and can take over games from the midfield.
The Fishermen also had two players named NEC All-Stars in senior forward Maddie Machado and junior midfielder Ella Marshall. Machado established herself as a top notch scorer this season on the left wing while Marshall is one of the team’s best all around athletes as she is a standout on both ends of the field and especially potent on free hits.
Venue change
Gloucester field hockey and its four All-Stars are gearing up for the Division 2 North Semifinals on Wednesday, and the venue has been switched.
The game was originally scheduled for Lynnfield High School but has been moved to Burlington High School. But the Lynnfield field hockey has qualified for the semifinals and will be the lower seed in its contest against No. 1 Watertown. As a result, the MIAA switched the venue to Burlington High School.
No. 6 Gloucester and No. 10 Pentucket will lead off the semifinal double-header at 5 p.m. with No. 1 Watertown and No. 5 Lynnfield playing at 7 p.m. The winners will meet on Saturday at Reading HS for the sectional championship.
Teams hosting games in neutral site rounds has been a flaw in the MIAA tournament system in recent years. It’s a good sign to see them remedy that problem this fall.
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Gloucester vs. No. 10 Lynnfield, Division 3 North First Round (6 p.m.); No. 8 Rockport vs. No. 9 Matignon, Division 4 North First Round (6 p.m.); No. 2 Manchester Essex vs. No. 15 Stoneham, Division 4 North First Round (3 p.m.).
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Field Hockey: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 10 Pentucket, Division 2 North Semifinals at Burlington HS (5 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: No. 3 Manchester Essex vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (3 p.m.)
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
No Games
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Football: Gloucester vs. Wilmington (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 5 Latin Academy, Division 7 North Semifinals (12 p.m.)
