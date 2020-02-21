Tournament time
Six Cape Ann hockey and basketball teams will find out where and when they will play to open their respective state tournament as the MIAA brackets for both sports will be released on Friday.
The Manchester Essex boys basketball team looks to be the highest seed in the area as it takes a 15-5 record into Division 4 North and will likely have a first round bye.
The Gloucester hockey team enters the postseason at 12-5-3 and will be competing in Division 2 North for the third season in a row.
The Gloucester boys basketball team will also be competing in the Division 2 North State Tournament for the third season in a row and sixth time in the last seven years. The Fishermen enter the postseason with a record of 12-8.
Rockport girls basketball is in the postseason and enters the Division 4 North tournament with a record of 11-7.
Rockport hockey qualified for the Division 3 North State Tournament and enters with a record of 9-8-3.
Manchester Essex girls basketball is in the Division 3 North field and sports a record of 10-10.
Tournament action is expected to begin early next week.
Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 State Meet at Wayland HS (TBA)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Track: Manchester Essex at All-State Meet at Reggie Lewis Center (TBA)
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration Open
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucster High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 14 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
