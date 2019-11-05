Vikings postponed
The Rockport boys soccer team has to wait an extra day to start its Division 4 North postseason run. Tuesday’s heavy rain left the Viking’s home field unplayable. As a result, they will open up state tournament play on Wednesday.
No. 8 Rockport (9-4-5) hosts No. 9 Matignon (9-5-2) in the Division 4 North First Round. The winner earns a date with No. 1 Salem Academy in the quarterfinals (date and time TBA).
Semifinal Showdown
The Gloucester field hockey team is gearing up for the Division 2 North Semifinals on Wednesday at Burlington (5 p.m.). The sixth-seeded Fishermen (13-3-2) take on a bit of a Cinderella team in No. 10 Pentucket (11-7-2) with a trip to the sectional finals on the line.
Pentucket got to the semifinals with a pair of shutout road wins over higher seeded teams. The Sachems knocked off No. 7 Triton in the first round, 2-0, before knocking off No. 2 Bishop Fenwick, 1-0 in the quarterfinals.
Pentucket is a battle tested team out of the Cape Ann League and all five of its losses have come to state tournament qualifying teams (Masconomet twice, Lynnfield twice, Triton, Methuen and North Reading).
Gloucester enters on a 10-game win streak and looking to reach a sectional final for the first time since 2001. Wednesday’s winner plays the winner of Wednesday’s late game at Burlington High School between No. 1 Watertown and No. 5 Lynnfield.
Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Field Hockey: No. 6 Gloucester vs. No. 10 Pentucket, Division 2 North Semifinals at Burlington HS (5 p.m.)
Boys Soccer: No. 8 Rockport vs. No. 9 Matignon, Division 4 North First Round (6 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: No. 3 Manchester Essex vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (3 p.m.)
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7
Boys Soccer: No. 2 Manchester Essex vs. No. 7 Bishop Fenwick, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (3 p.m.)
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8
Football: Gloucester vs. Wilmington (6 p.m.)
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 5 Latin Academy, Division 7 North Semifinals (12 p.m.)
