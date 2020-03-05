Crunch Time

Final Cape Ann girls basketball leaders
Player, School PPG
K. Schrock, Rock. 23.2
E. Jacobsen, ME 13.9
G. Huet, ME 8.0
T. Wongus, Glo. 7.5
L. Athanas, ME 6.1
B. Twombly, ME 5.8
E. Marshall, Glo. 5.2
L. Ryan, Rock. 5.1
E. Fitzgerald, ME 4.8
T. Frost, Rock. 3.7
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucester High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 21 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
Beat by the best
It turns out in order to beat the Gloucester hockey team this season, you had to be one of if not the best team in Division 2 North.
After Tuesday night’s sectional semifinals, the two teams remaining are No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury and No. 5 Triton. Both teams beat Gloucester this season.
Lincoln-Sudbury edged the Fishermen last week with a 6-5 overtime win in a thrilling Division 2 North Quarterfinal. Triton, on the other hand, clobbered the Fishermen, 5-1 back in December when the Fishermen were still finding their way early in the season. The Vikings, however, looked very good in their trip to the Talbot Rink and those who saw them that night can not be surprised by the team’s tournament success.
Gloucester was very good this winter, and it only lost to the best of the best.
