Swimming states
The Gloucester and Manchester Essex swim teams competed in the Division 2 State Meets over the weekend and combined to see several athletes turn in top 10 finishes.
Manchester Essex sophomore Shea Furse led the way as she was the top local finisher, coming in second in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.24.
Hornets senior captain Elizabeth Athanas was the next highest local finisher with a fifth place performance in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.70). Athanas also scored poitns with a 15th place finish in the 200 individual medley.
Sophomore Caroline McKay led the way for Gloucester with a seventh place finish in the 50 freestyle (24.34). Sam Groleau was the Gloucester boys top finisher, placing seventh in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:01.09. Groleau also scored points with a 14th place finish in the 200 individual medley.
The Manchester Essex girls 200 medley relay team also turned in a top-10 finish as Maddie Carvalho, Emma Ketchum, Athanas and Furse finished 8th.
NEC North hockey standings
Team Conf. Overall
Marblehead* 10-0-2 13-3-3
Gloucester 9-2-1 11-5-3
Danvers 8-2-2 9-9-2
Beverly 6-6-0 7-10-2
Winthrop 4-7-1 8-8-3
CAC hockey standings
Team Conf. Overall
Shawsheen* 8-1-1 12-7-1
Essex Tech 6-1-2 9-4-5
Rockport 5-3-2 9-8-3
Northeast 5-3-1 9-8-1
Minuteman 2-8-0 6-13-0
Nashoba Tech 0-10-0 3-17-0
*Clinched conference championship
Local Sports Schedule
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 18
No Games
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 19
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Bishop Fenwick (5 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Lynnfield (6 p.m.)
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 20
No Games
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Wrestling: Gloucester at Division 3 State Meet at Wayland HS (TBA)
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration Open
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucster High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.