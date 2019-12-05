Crunch Time

2019-20 Gloucester indoor track schedule
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 18 vs. Lynn English and Beverly at Beverly 7 p.m.
Dec. 21 NEC Fresh./Soph. Meet at Beverly 7 p.m.
Jan. 9 vs. Danvers and Saugus at Danvers 4 p.m.
Jan. 15 vs. Marblehead and Lynn Classical at Marblehead 4 p.m.
Jan. 23 at Swampscott 4 p.m.
Jan. 29 vs. Peabody, Winthrop and Salem at Peabody 7 p.m.
Feb. 2 NEC Meet at Reggie Lewis Center 8 a.m.
2019-20 Manchester Essex indoor track schedule
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 11 vs. Lynnfield at Reggie Lewis Center 7:30 p.m.
Dec. 17 vs. Essex Tech at Andover HS 6:45 p.m.
Dec. 23 vs. Hamilton-Wenham at Reggie Lewis 1:30 p.m.
Jan. 14 vs. Ipswich at Andover HS 6:45 p.m.
Jan. 27 vs. Amesbury at Reggie Lewis 6 p.m.
Feb. 4 CAL Meet at Reggie Lewis 6 p.m.
2019-20 Gloucester wrestling schedule
Date Opponent Time
Dec. 14 Quad Meet at South Boston 10 a.m.
Dec. 18 vs. Beverly 6:30 p.m.
Dec. 21 Son’s of Italy Tournament at Wilmington 10 a.m.
Dec. 27 at Pentucket Holiday Tournament 9 a.m.
Dec. 28 at Lowell Holiday Tournament 9 a.m.
Dec. 31 Quad at Wakefield 9:30 a.m.
Jan. 4 Super Quad at GHS 10 a.m.
Jan. 8 at Danvers 5:30 p.m.
Jan. 11 Quad at Lynnfield 10 a.m.
Jan. 18 Quad at Walpole 10 a.m.
Jan. 22 at Marblehead 6:30 p.m.
Jan. 25 Quad at Watertown 10 a.m.
Feb. 1 NEC/CAL Tournament at GHS 10 a.m.
Feb. 5 at Saugus 7 p.m.
Feb. 8 Travis Yell Tournament at Whittier Tech 10 a.m.
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.