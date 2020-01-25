Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, JANUARY 25
Boys Basketball: Rockport vs. Notre Dame Cristo Rey (3:30 p.m.)
Hockey: Rockport at Minuteman (7:30 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at Watertown quad (10 a.m.)
SUNDAY, JANUARY 26
Swimming: Gloucester at NEC Meet at Lynn Tech HS (5 p.m.)
MONDAY, JANUARY 27
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Malden Catholic (5:30 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Amesbury at Reggie Lewis Center (6 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at Boys NEC Meet at St. John’s Prep (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (8 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. Swampscott and Georgetown (3:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, JANUARY 28
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Lynn English (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. North Reading (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Lynn English (7 p.m.), Rockport at Matignon (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at Girls NEC Meet at St. John’s Prep (6:30 p.m.)
Skiing; Manchester Essex vs. Haverhill (3:30 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 29
Boys Basketball: Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Manchester Essex at Pentucket (5 p.m.)
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Winthrop (6 p.m.), Rockport vs. Hamilton-Wenham (8 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester vs. Salem, Peabody and Winthrop at Peabody (7 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex vs. Masconomet (8 p.m.)
THURSDAY, JANUARY 30
Girls Basketball: Rockport vs. Academy of Notre Dame (5:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, JANUARY 31
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport at Amesbury (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Hamilton-Wenham (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Beverly (7 p.m.), Rockport at Penguin Academy (3:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Hamilton-Wenham (7 p.m.)
Skiing: Manchester Essex vs. St. John’s Prep (3:30 p.m.)
Mahomes tops Brady
Patrick Mahomes has moved into the No. 1 position on the NFLPA’s official list of top-selling players, based on sales of all officially licensed NFL player-identified merchandise from March 1-November 30, 2019. Mahomes is now in position to become this season’s new pro football retail king when the final NFLPA Top 50 Player Sales list is released in April. Tom Brady has finished each of the past two seasons as the top player on the list, and currently sits at No. 2.
Mahomes ranked second in the NFLPA’s preseason rankings, but the third-year quarterback surged ahead during the 2019 season.
