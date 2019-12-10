Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield at Reggie Lewis Center (7:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Swimming: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Innovation Charter (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Masconomet (6 p.m.), Rockport at Northeast (7:50 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at MSTCA Winter Festival at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at South Boston Quad (10 a.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at CAL Dive Meet (2 p.m.)
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
Ortiz back home
Former Red Sox slugger David Ortiz made his first public appearance in the Dominican Republic on Sunday nearly six months after he was shot in what authorities called a case of mistaken identity.
The Dominican-born superstar was greeted by a standing ovation and raucous cheers when he entered the Quisqueya Stadium Juan Marichal for the Game of Legends, a charity exhibition and home run derby featuring Dominican major league players and retired stars.
“Praise God and long live the Dominican Republic,” Ortiz said to the thousands of fans in the country’s most important stadium.
He thanked his fans, fellow players and the press for its support after the shooting.
“I’m happy to be here with my people,” he said. He did not play.
Also present were Dominican stars such as Hall of Famers Pedro Martínez and Juan Marichal, Mets second baseman Robinson Canó and Nationals outfielder Juan Soto.
