Local Sports Schedule
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Innovation Charter (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Masconomet (6 p.m.), Rockport at Northeast (7:50 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at MSTCA Winter Festival at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at South Boston Quad (10 a.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at CAL Dive Meet (2 p.m.)
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 15
Hockey: Rockport at Nashoba Tech (6 p.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield (4 p.m.)
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16
Boys Basketball: Gloucester vs. Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport at Lynnfield (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester at Peabody (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Tech Boston (5:30 p.m.)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17
Boys Basketball: Rockport at Notre Dame Cristo Rey (8:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Rockport at Notre Dame Cristo Rey (8:15 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Pentucket (6:30 p.m.)
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Essex Tech at Andover HS (6:45 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester vs. Salem (7:45 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Algonquin (7 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester vs. Lynn English and Beverly at Beverly (7 p.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester vs. Beverly (6:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19
Hockey: Rockport at Shawsheen (7:10 p.m.)
Swimming: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season.Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
NSBUA Umpire Class
The North Shore Umpires Association is looking for new umpires for the 2020 season and is offering a class for certification.
Experience does not matter and the class dates are January 6, 13 and 27 and February 3, 10 and 24 with the final test date on March 2. All classes will be held at Essex Tech High School in Danvers at 6 p.m. The class teaches High School Federation Rules that will be implemented in 2020.
For more information contact stevetheump@yahoo.com.
