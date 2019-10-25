Crunch Time

Rockport boys blank Amesbury
The Rockport boys soccer team is heading into the Division 4 State Tournament on a high note.
With a 3-0 win on senior day at Ryan Curley Field, the Vikings finish up the regular season at 9-4-5 with the state tournament beginning late next week.
“That’s the fourth shutout in a row for the team and a nice way to finish off the regular season,” Rockport head coach Dave Curley said. “It was a great all around game and our leaders did a great job keeping the team focused from start to finish.”
Andrew Guelli and Frew Rowen got the Vikings off to a strong start with header goals to make it 2-0 in the first 10 minutes.
Rowen added his second goal in the final 10 minutes of the half to make it 3-0.
Matt Connolly earned his first career shutout in goal. Austin Matus, Cal Twombly, Tom Micalizzi, Colt Roller and Jamison Wrinn played well on defense with Benin Murdock, Adam Ramsden, Dillon VanDerPool and Sam Lemond leading the way in the midfield.
Local Sports Schedule
SATURDAY, OCTOBER 26
Field Hockey: Gloucester vs. Malden (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Arlington Catholic (2 p.m.)
Cross Country: Gloucester at NEC Meet at Stage Fort Park (1 p.m.), Manchester Essex at CAL Meet at Wrentham (TBA)
SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27
No Games
MONDAY, OCTOBER 28
Boys Soccer: Gloucester at Malden (7:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (4 p.m.)
Girls Soccer: Gloucester vs. Malden (7 p.m.), Rockport at Hamilton-Wenham (3:45 p.m.)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29
Girls Soccer: Gloucester at Swampscott (4 p.m.)
