Time change
Gloucester sports fans were potentially facing a sticky situation on Friday night, but fortunately the Fishermen boys basketball game was bumped up two hours to take care of the problem.
After Monday’s win over Wakefield, the Gloucester boys hoop team was scheduled to travel to Latin Academy on Friday at 7 p.m. After Tuesday’s win over Wakefield, the Gloucester hockey team was also scheduled to play on Friday night in Woburn against Lincoln-Sudbury at 8 p.m. That scenario would have forced Gloucester fans to choose which game to attend.
The problem, however, has been solved as the Fishermen and Latin Academy will not tip off at 5 p.m. on Friday night in the Division 2 North Quarterfinals, giving fans plenty of time to make the trek to Woburn after the game.
It’s far from a perfect scenario, but at least something was done to remedy the problem in a time of year where scheduling games can be a nightmare.
Local Sports Schedule
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 27
Hockey: No. 12 Rockport vs. No. 5 Watertown, Division 3 North First Round at Woburn (8 p.m.)
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Boys Basketball: No. 7 Gloucester at No. 2 Latin Academy, Division 2 North Quarterfinals (5 p.m.); No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 12 Georgetown, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (7 p.m.)
Hockey: No. 7 Gloucester vs. No. 2 Lincoln-Sudbury, Division 2 North Quarterfinals at O’Brien Rink, Woburn (8 p.m.)
SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Girls Basketball: No. 7 Rockport at No. 2 Maimonides, Division 4 North Quarterfinals at Brookline High School (7:30 p.m.)
GHS/O’Maley Spring Sports Registration Open
Registration is open for the spring sports season for Gloucester High and O’Maley Middle School students on www.FamilyID.com. Spring season tryouts begin on Monday, March 16 and registration for the season closes on Friday, March 13.
Parent/Athlete meetings will be held in the GHS Field House on Monday, March 9 (6 p.m.).
Young Legends Street Hockey Battle of the Badges
The Young Legends Street Hockey League is hosting the Battle of the Badges, a street hockey game between the Gloucester Police Department and the Gloucester Fire Department.
The game takes place on Saturday, March 14 at the Gloucester High School Field House (6 p.m.) and will serve as a fundraiser for the Young Legends Street Hockey League, a local youth league that runs throughout the summer and is in the process of raising funds for a new, outdoor street hockey facility at Stage Fort Park.
Admission is $5 per family and the event will also feature a 50/50 and a raffle featuring equipment donated by the Boston Bruins.
