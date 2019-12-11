Local Sports Schedule
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11
Track: Manchester Essex vs. Lynnfield at Reggie Lewis Center (7:30 p.m.)
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12
Swimming: Gloucester at Danvers (5:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13
Boys Basketball: Gloucester at Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport at Ipswich (6:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex at Georgetown (6:30 p.m.)
Girls Basketball: Gloucester vs. Marblehead (7 p.m.), Rockport vs. Innovation Charter (5:30 p.m.), Manchester Essex vs. Georgetown (7 p.m.)
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 14
Hockey: Gloucester vs. Masconomet (6 p.m.), Rockport at Northeast (7:50 p.m.)
Track: Gloucester at MSTCA Winter Festival at Reggie Lewis Center (9 a.m.)
Wrestling: Gloucester at South Boston Quad (10 a.m.)
Swimming: Manchester Essex at CAL Dive Meet (2 p.m.)
GHS coaching vacancy
Gloucester HS is looking for a Varsity Girls Tennis Coach for the Spring 2020 season. Interested candidates should apply to Athletic Director, Bryan Lafata via blafata2@gloucesterschools.com.
NSBUA Umpire Class
The North Shore Umpires Association is looking for new umpires for the 2020 season and is offering a class for certification.
Experience does not matter and the class dates are January 6, 13 and 27 and February 3, 10 and 24 with the final test date on March 2. All classes will be held at Essex Tech High School in Danvers at 6 p.m. The class teaches High School Federation Rules that will be implemented in 2020.
For more information contact stevetheump@yahoo.com.
Spygate 2.0?
The New England Patriots acknowledged on Monday night that a video crew working for the team filmed the Cincinnati Bengals sideline during Sunday’s game, a violation of league rules that echoed the team’s 2007 Spygate scandal.
In a statement posted on Twitter and the team website, the Patriots said that a three-person crew for a web series titled “Do Your Job” “inappropriately filmed the field from the press box” as part of a feature on the scouting department. The filming took place “without specific knowledge of league rules,” the statement said.
The team also said that while it was granted credentials for the crew from the Browns, the home team, “our failure to inform the Bengals and the League was an unintended oversight.” When confronted, the team said the crew “immediately turned over all footage to the league and cooperated fully.”
“The sole purpose of the filming was to provide an illustration of an advance scout at work on the road. There was no intention of using the footage for any other purpose,” the statement said. “We accept full responsibility for the actions of our production crew at the Browns-Bengals game.”
