CAL Soccer Stars
The Cape Ann League released its boys and girls soccer All-Stars, and both Rockport and Manchester Essex were well represented.
Manchester Essex senior captain Kellen Furse led the way as he was named the CAL Baker Player of the Year and the No. 1 overall player in the league. Furse, a senior captain, is a complete midfielder for the CAL Baker champion Hornets.
Furse is joined on the All League team by teammates Finn Kiernan, a senior captain and striker, Naderson Curtis, a sophomore striker. Rockport also had a pair of players earn All League status in sweeper Austin Matus, a junior captain, and Andrew Guelli, a senior striker who is the team’s leading goal scorer.
Sophomore back Kai Carroll and senior midfielder Thomas Birkeland were named second team All-Stars for Manchester Essex with senior midfielders Charlie Prentiss and Adam Ramsden and junior keeper Camden Wheeler earning the honor for Rockport.
On the girls side, Mia Cromwell was named first team All League for her work in the Manchester Essex midfield. The Hornet’s senior captain was the lone local to be named All League on the girls side.
For Manchester Essex, junior captain and midfielder Dasa Hase and senior captain and striker Maya Baker, the team’s leading goal scorer, were named second team All-Stars. Junior midfielder Emma Christopher and sophomore striker Kylie Schrock were named second team All-Stars for Rockport.
Local Sports Schedule.
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 2
Football: No. 1 Manchester Essex vs. No. 8 Georgetown, Division 7 North Quarterfinals (2 p.m.)
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 3
Field Hockey: No. 6 Gloucester at No. 3 Danvers, Division 2 North Quarterfinals (5 p.m.); No. 4 Manchester Essex vs. No. 5 Lynnfield, Division 2 North Quarterfinals (1 p.m.)
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4
No Games
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 5
Boys Soccer: No. 7 Gloucester vs. No. 10 Lynnfield, Division 3 North First Round (6 p.m.); No. 8 Rockport vs. No. 9 Matignon, Division 4 North First Round (6 p.m.); No. 2 Manchester Essex vs. No. 15 Stoneham, Division 4 North First Round (3 p.m.)
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Girls Soccer: No. 3 Manchester Essex vs. No. 6 St. Mary’s, Division 4 North Quarterfinals (3 p.m.)
