Gloucester, MA (01930)

Today

Cloudy in the morning, then off and on rain showers during the afternoon hours. Thunder possible. High 72F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low near 65F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.