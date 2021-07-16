BEVERLY — A week ago, the Danvers American Little League team faced long odds to win the District 15 Williamsport Tournament. The Americans dropped their semifinal opener and needed to win out in order to capture the district crown.
But after Friday's 1-0 win over Gloucester, its fourth straight victory while facing elimination, Danvers American overcame the odds, winning the District 15 crown behind a shutout and a flawless defensive performance at Harry Ball Field.
"We told the team Llet's go make a memory'" Danvers American manager Mark O'Brien said. "And they sure made a memory. They enjoy playing with each other and did what they had to do.
"Our goal was to get a banner ... and we're thrilled to be getting one."
For the second time in three nights, the district's top two teams were locked in a pitcher's duel as Nico Alves of Gloucester and Danvers American's Damon Mataragas were on top of their respective games. Alves finished with 10 strikeouts while allowing a run on one hit in 4 2/3 innings of work; Mataragas didn't allow a single run while scattering seven hits over 5 1/3 frames.
Danvers finally crossed the plate in the top of the fifth inning on four walks, the last drawn by Logan Travers with the bases loaded. That forced home Chase Hornstein with the game's only run.
That set the stage for some serious drama in the bottom of the sixth inning. Needing a run to extend both the contest and its season, Gloucester's Trey Marrone led off with a single and Jude Szuter followed with a walk.
That brought Mataragas over his pitch count, so Danvers American brought in Tyler Brown from center field to pitch. Brown struck out the next batter and got a pop up for the second out of the inning. Cade Francis then drew a walk to load the bases, and the count was worked full in the next at-bat before a fly out to center was caught by Mataragas for the championship winning out.
"Tyler mostly plays the outfield, but he went in and threw strikes," O'Brien said. "He pitched with confidence because he knew he had the help behind him, so he wasn't afraid of contract. I thought it was fitting that Damon made the final catch in center field after switching spots with him."
Although Danvers American was outhit, 7-1, it was able to come away with the title thanks to some standout defense and zero errors committed in the field.
Gloucester threatened in the second inning, putting runners on second and third with nobody out. They attempted to tag up from third on a fly ball to right, but Danvers right fielder Cole Anderson threw a frozen rope to the plate to cut down the runner and keep the game scoreless.
Gloucester made three outs on the basepaths in the first two innings and could not convert four hits into a run.
The very next inning, after a leadoff walk, Hornstein started a double play from shortstop to empty the bases with the heart of the Gloucester order coming up.
In the fourth, Anderson struck again with a diving stab on a looping fly ball to shallow right to take a away a base hit with a runner on base.
"We ended up winning defensively," O'Brien said. "A few great catches in the outfield, throwing a runner out at home and a double play. They know all the situations and made all the right plays."
Gloucester put together some good at-bats to get its seven hits as Nash Marshall, Marrone and Szuter had two apiece. But Mataragas and Brown combined to hold Gloucester to just one hit in 11 at-bats with men on base. Gloucester also drew threw walks with runners aboard.
"It was a testament to both teams that it was close all night," O'Brien said. "We knew Gloucester was going to be the team we had to get through to win this; we just showed so much compete over the last four games."
Danvers American now moves on to the Section 4 Tournament, which begins Wednesday night back at Harry Ball Field. Reading and North Andover have also qualified after winning District 13 and 14, respectively. Peabody and Peabody West meet this weekend for the District 16 crown and the final spot in Section 4.