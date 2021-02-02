DANVERS — Basketball is a game of runs — or so the saying goes — and Tuesday evening's clash between the Danvers and Gloucester boys teams certainly supported that sentiment.
Starting towards the end of the first half and extending into the beginning stages of the third quarter, the host Falcons reeled off 14 straight points to seize a double-digit lead. Gloucester then responded with 12 straight points of their own down the stretch, only to come up just short in what wound up being a 42-41 Danvers' triumph.
Both teams endured extended offensive lulls, but one thing that stood out throughout the contest was the defensive intensity and energy from both sides.
"I think in general the kids are getting better with their defense," said Danvers' head coach Chris Timson. "At first we just chased too much but in the second half they stayed lower in the zone and figured out where to be and I think that's been a key for us. A lot of games we've lost it's been two or three threes in a row from those spots and now they're finally getting that. So we're improving which I'm happy about."
Despite the overall defensive effort on Tuesday, it was Gloucester who actually got out running early and made the Falcons pay.
Byron Thomas (13 points, 4 rebounds) alone drilled three triples in the opening half and scored all 13 of his points before intermission. The hot shooting helped the Fisherman seize a 13-10 advantage after one and remain close (trailing 27-21) at the half.
But Danvers had an answer.
Junior Jared Berry beat the first quarter buzzer by banking in a jumper from the top of the key. Then, with time running down in the second, Berry canned a similar jumper to beat the buzzer. He scored 17 points in all in the first 16 minutes of action alone.
Like most nights, Berry was regularly trapped and double teamed, and if he was able to get past the exterior defenders, a swarm of Gloucester players always seemed to be waiting for him in the paint. Still, he led both teams in scoring with 22 points to go with four rebounds and five steals.
"I was pleased with the defense, especially when you're going up against a talent like Berry," said Gloucester head coach Adam Philpott. "You don't run into too many guys that can score and are just natural athletes like him, and I thought we did a really good job on him."
As evident by the final score, the defense really wasn't the issue for either team. Gloucester in particular struggled mightily at times to get into a rhythm and take smart shots on the offensive end, often resulting in quick, scoreless possessions.
The Fishermen scored just 14 combined points in the second and third quarters before matching that total in the fourth, but it was too little, too late at that point.
They did, however, go on that nice spree to end the game and make things interesting down the stretch. Gavyn Hillier was huge down the stretch, finishing with a near double-double (11 points, 9 rebounds), while Jack Patten (9 points, 5 steals) and Adam Borowick turned in some stellar defense late to help their team get out in transition. In addition, sophomore Jayden DelTorchio brought energy throughout, and while he only scored two points, he impacted the game with his defense (5 steals, 2 blocks) and intelligent facilitating (4 assists).
Gloucester had one last chance to tie the game at the buzzer when they took the ball in from out of bounds with about eight seconds to play, but a corner 3-ball from Hillier rimmed out and the ensuing rebound and put back layup was not enough.
"In the second and third quarter I look up (at the scoreboard) and you're just not going to be in a position to win when you only have 25 points," said Philpott. "I was pleased with the defense and we did get a lot of good things on that end but our offense was just so stagnant. Credit Danvers; they really did their job to shut us down."
Danvers 42, Gloucester 41
at Danvers High School
Danvers: Jared Berry 8-6-22, Daury Margarin 2-0-5, Andrew Metivier 1-0-2, Jackson Reid 1-0-2, Colin Kelter 0-1-1, Aris Xerras 2-4-8, Andrew Gray 0-0-0, Thomas Lisi 0-0-0. Totals: 14-11-42.
Gloucester: Jack Patten 4-0-9, Zach Oliver 1-2-5, Byron Thomas 5-0-13, PJ Zappa 1-0-2, Gavyn Hillier 5-1-11, Jayden DelTorchio 1-0-2, Adam Borowick 0-0-0, Jacob Mortillaro 0-0-0, Brady Sullivan 0-0-0, Nathaniel Montagnino 0-0-0. Totals: 17-3-41.
Halftime: 27-21, Danvers
3-pointers: D, Margarin; G, Thomas 3, Patten, Oliver.
Records: D, 2-3; G, 3-4.