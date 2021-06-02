DANVERS — The Gloucester boys lacrosse team found itself in a bit of a bind right away in Wednesday's game at Danvers.
A goal from Colby Dunham just 23 seconds in sparked a quick four-goal Falcons lead in the first quarter before Gloucester even had a shot on goal. Danvers rode that early momentum to a 13-1 win at Deering Stadium.
“It was a tough start for us, it really was, they are certainly a very well-coached team, their coach has them playing strong in all phases of the game. We’re a young team and I think our inexperience really showed at times,” said Gloucester coach Dylan Girard, whose team falls to 4-6. “When you get down big early on, it’s really hard to come back.”
On senior night, all five Danvers seniors, Nate Sher, Christian Harvey, Nick Tavares, Dillon Driscoll and Christian Burke got on the score sheet.
Nick Tavares had a goal and five assists for the winners.
In addition to the five seniors, Dunham, Lucas Rotker, Jack Murphy, Jack Flynn and Ryan had points for Danvers (now 8-3). Jackson Low had the only goal for the Fishermen, coming late in the third quarter, making the score 10-1 at the time.
“I thought we played a lot better in the second half then we did in the first half, but at that point it was too little, too late,” Girard added. “We are a very young team and we just try to take everything we can from these strong teams and learn as much as we can. It’s tough for an inexperienced team like ours to beat a team that’s so well-disciplined offensively and defensively.”
Danvers kept Gloucester goalie Ethan Mahoney on his toes all game, he stopped 20 of the 33 Falcon shots he faced. Falcon goalie Dunavan Beekster stopped nine of 10 Fishermen shots.
For Falcon coach Wes Chittick, his team is getting better the more time they play together, with much improvement since the beginning of the season.
“I thought our offense came out clicking in that first quarter, we had a bunch of different scorers, lot of guys contributing offensively, which was nice to see, always good to spread the offense around,” Chittick said. “We have made enormous strides since the beginning of the year, we’re a very young team with only five seniors, I’ve been very impressed by the growth of the team throughout the whole season. We’re moving the ball better and protecting the ball better than we were earlier in the year.”