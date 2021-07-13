Day 1 of Massachusetts Amateur postponed, scheduled to resume Tuesday

The opening round of the 113th Massachusetts Amateur was slated to tee off Monday morning. But due to the inclement weather, the renowned tournament's opening day was postponed.
Assuming the rain holds off on Tuesday, golfers will now begin play a day late at host Brae Burn Country Club in Newton. Round 2 would then be held on Wednesday, with match play beginning on Thursday and wrapping up Saturday with a 36-hole finale.
There are plenty of locals to keep an on this year, including Swampscott's Aidan and Christian Emmerich, Tedesco Country Club's Brad Tufts, former St. John's Prep standouts Chris Francoeur, Mark Turner (of Bass Rocks) and Nick McLaughlin, Boxford's Frank Vana and Salem Country Club's Ryan Daly.
The updated schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, July 13: Round 1, stroke play
Wednesday, July 14: Round 2, stroke play
Thursday, July 15: Match Play, rounds of 32 and 16 players
Friday, July 16: Match Play, quarterfinal and semifinal rounds
Saturday, July 17: Match Play Finals, 36 holes