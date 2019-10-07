In 60 minutes of field hockey action, neither Gloucester nor Beverly could find the back of the net in a key Northeastern Conference clash at Newell Stadium. As a result, both teams were dissatisfied with the scoreless draw.
Both the Fishermen and Panthers entered the contest right at .500 and could not move above that mark as the Fishermen move to 3-3-2 and the Panthers to 4-4-4.
While both teams were disappointed in the draw, the frustration came for very different reasons.
Gloucester dominated possession for pretty much the entire afternoon, holding a 13-3 advantage in shots on goal and a 15-1 edge in corner chances for the game but could not put one in the net.
"We were all over the field and controlled possession, but we have to start finding ways to make plays," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "Beverly was quick to the ball and had a great goalie. We need to work on our ball movement and get something going when we have chances."
Beverly, on the other hand, was frustrated that it could not generate more offense. Outside of three shots on goal, the Panthers could not penetrate the Fishermen midfield and defense.
"We came out a little slow and it took us a while to catch up," Beverly coach Trish Murphy said. "It would have been nice to generate more offense but it was just a rough day for us and they did a good job keeping us to short possessions. But it's a point on the road against a good team."
The Fishermen started to take control after a five minute feeling out period and pressured the Panthers defense for most of the day.
Beverly goalie Julia Otterbein, however, was up to the task as she made 13 saves and also clogged up Gloucester's passing lanes in the circle to clear the ball out of harms way. Her best save came late in the first half with a kick save on a hard shot from Ella Marshall at the top of the circle.
"Julia really stood out today," Murphy said of her goalie. "Especially in a stretch late in the first half and early in the second when Gloucester was really threatening."
Cate Delaney led the Gloucester attack, facilitating from the midfield and generating scoring chances. But the Beverly defense, led by seniors Caroline Kennedy and Tori Shea, performed well under pressure as Gloucester did not have any real high quality chances.
"Cate was making plays all day and we did a good job transitioning the field from the midfield and defense," Riley Gove said. "It's tough, we were a little sloppy and we couldn't get into a rhythm. We just need to start to jell and making those passes and scoring when we get the chance."
The Fishermen are right back in action on Thursday at home against Marblehead (7 p.m.). Beverly travels to Central Catholic on Friday (4 p.m.).
