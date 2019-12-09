There is still just over three weeks remaining in the decade. But when it comes to the high school sports landscape, the 2010's have already come to a close as there is about two weeks of winter sports on the schedule before the calendar turns to 2020.
The decade saw Gloucester, Rockport and Manchester Essex have a lot of success. But which were the most successful programs of the decade? Let's take a look at the top performing programs from 2010-2019 at the three Cape Ann schools.
GLOUCESTER
Baseball: The 2010's saw Gloucester baseball turn into the most consistent program in the school. Although the program's best season came in 2009, with its only sectional championship, the Fishermen kept up that momentum over the next 10 seasons and three different coaches got to taste that success in Joe Orlando, Bryan Lafata and Rory Gentile. Gloucester reached the postseason eight times this decade.
Over the course of the decade, Gloucester baseball turned in the most postseason wins of any program at the school with 14 while reaching the sectional finals twice and the sectional semifinals four times. The team also has the most wins of any Gloucester team this decade with 132.
Field hockey: The field hockey program had a slow start to the decade but picked it up big time once Lauren Riley-Gove took over the program in 2013, finishing the 2010's with seven straight state tournament berths, the most consecutive state tournament berths for a program in the decade (Gloucester baseball's 11 straight berths spanned two decades from 2004-14). In those seven postseason berths, Gloucester advanced past the first round six times including a finals appearance and three semifinals appearances.
The Fishermen put together nine state tournament wins, tied for second most for a Gloucester team this decade, and won the Northeastern Conference twice in 2017 and 2018, going undefeated in conference play both seasons.
Softball: The softball program was a struggling program for the first five years of the decade, but turned it around in a big way over the last five years, doing more damage in the postseason than any other program over the second half of the 2010's. The program's nine state tournament wins are second most this decade and all came before 2015. Four of those wins came this past spring when the program reached the state championship game, one of only two teams in Gloucester to reach a state final from 2010-19.
The Fishermen won the Northeastern Conference twice, in 2018 and 2019.
Football: The football program was a little up and down with six winning seasons from 2010-19, but when they were up they were really up. The Fishermen took home the lone MIAA state championship for a Gloucester team this decade, winning the Division 1A Super Bowl in 2010. It is also the only program with two appearances in the state semifinals, which happened in 2010 and 2018.
The program turned in eight postseason wins this decade. The MIAA expanded the football playoffs in 2013 and Gloucester won six games in that format. The Fishermen also took home at least a share of a Northeastern Conference championship six times in the decade.
ROCKPORT
Boys Soccer: Easily Rockport's most successful program this decade, the boys soccer team leads in pretty much every category.
Head coach Dave Curley's program has the most wins (102), postseason wins (13) and postseason appearances (8) for any Rockport team this decade. The Vikings turned in the best season out of any program in the school in 2010 with the school's lone sectional championship of the decade. Rockport also reached the sectional semifinals four times and won the Cape Ann League three times.
Softball: The Vikings were a tournament regular for most of the decade with five appearances in the postseason from 2010-2016 under head coach Dianne Parisi. The program turned in six postseason wins this decade and reached the sectional semifinals in the 2012 season while reaching the quarterfinals three other times.
The team also turned in five winning seasons this decade and a Cape Ann League title in 2011.
Baseball: Had some up and down seasons with five postseason appearances, but the Vikings did some damage when they qualified.
Outside of the boys soccer program, the baseball program is the only other team at the school to reach the sectional semifinals twice, getting there in 2010 and 2017. Head coach John Parisi had a strong opening to the decade with four straight postseason appearances from 2010-13. But his best team was in 2017, which won 14 games, two in the tournament, and reached the sectional semifinals.
Hockey: The hockey program opened up the decade with four straight state tournament appearances under head coach Derek Papalegis but hasn't been back since 2013. Still, the Vikings' postseason success in those four season was strong as they moved past the first round all four seasons.
The program's best season came in 2012 when it won the Commonwealth Athletic Conference and reached the sectional semifinals.
MANCHESTER ESSEX
Field Hockey: The Manchester Essex field hockey program qualified for the state tournament every year this decade and got out of the first round of the state tournament nine out of 10 seasons.
The program led all of Cape Ann with 153 wins this decade under head coaches Andrea Slaven and Kara Crovo. The Hornets also led all of Cape Ann with 16 state tournament wins on the decade. The team won the Cape Ann League eight times and reached the sectional finals six times.
Boys Soccer: The boys soccer program entered the decade as a middling program in the CAL Baker and finished it up as one of the best programs in not only the CAL, but Division 4 North as well.
Head coach Rob Bilsbury finished off the decade with six straight state tournament berths from 2014-19 after getting there once from 2010-13. The program has won the Cape Ann League four seasons in a row and has made four appearances in the sectional finals, bringing home the Division 4 North crown in 2014. The team also picked up 14 state tournament wins.
Girls Lacrosse: The Hornets girls lacrosse program found consistent success under three different head coaches in Sarah Holch, Rebecca Smith and Nan Gorton, reaching the postseason nine straight times from 2011-2019.
Manchester Essex won the Cape Ann League Baker Division 3 times this decade and also found success in the postseason tying for the most wins on Cape Ann with 16. The program's signature season came this past spring with the Division 2 North championship and a berth in the state championship game.
Cross Country: Cross country is all about the postseason and no program was better on the boys and girls side in Division 6 than the Hornets from 2013-16 under head coach A.J. Migonis, combining to win seven Eastern Mass. crowns in that time span. The girls won four straight with the boys winning three in a row from 2013-15.
A combination of elite talent and depth across the lineup led several strong performances in the All State Meet as well as both teams made at least five trips to the big meet over the course of the decade.
