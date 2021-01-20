Manchester Essex head girls basketball coach Lauren Dubois called Tuesday's game at Hamilton-Wenham an "unselfish game and total team effort."
No player on the Hornets put up any eye popping stats, but the they executed their game plan to perfection and pulled away in the second half for a 37-28 win. With the win, the Hornets move to 2-3 on the season.
"I thought we did a really good job creating our offense through our defense tonight," Dubois said. "Everyone was involved on both ends of the floor, it was a nice team effort."
The Hornets took a 15-11 lead into the half and extended it to 27-19 after three, maintaining that edge throughout the fourth quarter.
Gianna Huet led the team with 13 points, Emma Fitzgerald was right behind her with 12.
"It was a balanced scoring attack," Dubois said. "Everyone was looking for their teammates and we played a very unselfish game which led to some good shots."
The team will be looking to climb to the .500 mark next Wednesday at home against Lynnfield (6 p.m.).