When it comes to team sports, naturally the star players garner most of the attention, and the headlines. Of course, teams need those star players to take it to the next level. Those stars, however, can't do it all on their own and there are several unsung heroes on our local hockey and basketball teams that have been making a big difference, even if it doesn't always show up on the stat sheet.
Here's a look at some of the areas unsung heroes.
HOCKEY
When it comes to Gloucester, much has been made about its elite scoring punch and standout goaltending, but the team would not be heading to the state tournament without its role players.
The Fishermen defense has been a bit unheralded this winter, but they have also been very productive. That defense is led by a top pairing of sophomores Ryan Frates and Robby Schuster. The top pairing may not lead the team in scoring as the two have combined for just three points this season. But look beyond the box score and watch Gloucester on the ice and you will see that Frates and Schuster are incredibly important pieces to the team's success.
Matched up with the opponent's top line most of the time, the sophomores rarely make mistakes, are stout in their own zone and can move the puck out of the zone with their skates or with a well placed pass.
Rockport, another state tournament bound team, also has a stable of role players that have powered the team to its first postseason berth since 2013.
The Vikings have been a tough team to score on this season thanks to the work of a defensive core that may not be dynamic in the scoring department, but does its job and does it well.
Head coach Kyle Nelson's stable of defensemen are led by a pair of seniors in captain Billy Garlick and Kyle Khani. The seniors log huge minutes on the blue line and while they have opposite skill sets, they complement each other perfectly.
Garlick is more of a stay at home defenseman who is great in the corners and in front of his own net. Khani, on the other hand, is a puck moving defenseman that is one of the team's best skaters.
The combination has been tough on opponents, and has Rockport heading to the postseason.
BASKETBALL
The Gloucester boys are a young team with several sophomores, and even some freshman playing big roles and big minutes.
Sophomores Jack Patten and Byron Thomas have not led Gloucester in scoring yet this season, but have played key roles that has the team back in the state tournament for the third season in a row.
Patten, who is currently out with an injury, stepped in from day one as the team's starting point guard and his combination of speed and court vision has helped stabilize the back court. Patten also has a sneaky good shot that he unleashes when given the room, but his biggest contributions are breaking the press and his perimeter defense as his quickness leads to a lot of steals.
Thomas, on the other hand, has played many roles this winter and basically does what the team needs him to do each night. He's not one of the top scorers on the team, but he has played the role of complementary scorer when called upon and has delivered. The guard/small forward is also a strong perimeter defender that can stay with guards and forwards with quickness and physicality.
The Gloucester girls also have some standout defensive gems. Sophomore guard Darcy Muller comes off the bench and gives the team instant energy on the defensive end of the floor. Using guarding the opposing ball handler, Muller gives opponents fits with her aggressive play, which leads to turnovers and transition chances the other way.
The Rockport girls are heading to the state tournament this winter and have done so by playing outstanding team basketball, especially on the defensive end.
Senior captains Lauren Ryan, a guard, and Holly Gagnon, a forward do a lot of dirty work for the Vikings that is essential to their success.
Ryan is the team's primary ball handler who can take on a full court press and facilitate in the half court while showing off a reliable three-point shot when given the room. She's also one of the team's best perimeter defenders who excels in zone and man-to-man.
Gagnon does a lot of the important work in the paint for Rockport. Although she's undersized, she's a potent rebounder and also a strong defender inside. Giving up height has not stopped Gagnon from finding ways to rebound and defend.
For the Rockport boys, junior Bowen Slingluff has been a breakout performer, particularly in the second half of the season. The sharp shooting guard has been a key complementary scorer for Rockport has when he gets hot from beyond the three-point line he's tough to stop.
When it comes to the Manchester Essex boys, Lars Arntsen's name does not always show up in the box score. But watch the Hornets on the floor and you will immediately see the impact the senior captain has on the team.
Artsen's biggest strength is team's biggest strength; defense. Manchester Essex is aggressive on the defensive side of the floor, defending opponents from base line to base line. Arntsen has the athleticism and the conditioning to play that relentless, in your face style of defense for four quarters, and it frustrates opponents to no end.
For the Manchester Essex girls, junior Lily Athanas also plays a big role that doesn't always show up in the box score. She may not light up the scoreboard, but she is one of the most important players on the court who plays a key role on both ends of the floor.
Offensively, the point guard can facilitate and her blazing speed makes her a big threat in transition. But on the defensive end of the floor she takes her game to another level. Guarding the opposing point guard, Athanas is a tenacious defender that brings pressure all game and is almost never beat off the dribble, a lockdown defender in every way.
