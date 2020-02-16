Donahue wins Division 3 North, Fishermen finish 7th at sectionals

It was a historic day for the Gloucester wrestling program on Saturday at the Division 3 North Sectional Tournament at Wakefield High School.
The Fishermen set three milestones on the day with senior captain Liam Donahue leading the way, earning the first sectional championship in program history with a win at 145 pounds. Gloucester's 102 team points, good for 7th overall, are also a program record for a major tournament and the team also saw a record four wrestlers earn a spot in this weekend's Division 3 State Tournament.
"It was a great day, probably the best we've ever had," head coach Matt Swanson said. "Everyone looked good, we're happy to have four guys in the state tournament and we're especially happy for Liam. He is our first sectional champ and he earned it by putting in a ton of hard work."
Donahue entered as the No. 1 seed at 145 pounds and he got the tournament started in impressive fashion with a pin in 37 seconds in the opening round. Donahue followed it up with another pin in the quarterfinals and a decision win in the semis to earn a spot in the finals against Pentucket's Nic Williamson. Donahue would go on to earn his third pin of the tournament, at 3:22 to take home the Division 3 North championship.
Donahue now moves on to the Division 3 State Tournament, which begins on Friday and runs into Saturday, at Wayland High School. He is expected to land a top three seed.
Sophomore Daniel Beaton also had an impressive showing, finishing second at 126 pounds to earn a spot in the State Tournament. Beaton was the No. 2 seed and ripped off two decision wins before falling to Wilmington's Joe Ganley, the top seed, in the finals via pin.
Junior captain Quinten Ulrich picked up a third place finish at 160 pounds. The No. 4 seed made quick work of his first two opponents, pinning them in 13 and 14 seconds to earn a spot in the semifinals. Ulrich fell to the eventual sectional champ, Wakefield's top-seed Joao Valdevino, in the semifinals, but he picked up two wins in the consolation bracket, wrapping up the bronze with a pin over Triton's Ethan Tremblay.
The surprise of the day for Gloucester was eighth grader Will Toppan, who was an injury replacement that entered unseeded and made a run to a fourth place finish, earning a spot in the State Tournament. Toppan won his first round match but dropped his quarterfinal match to go into the consolation bracket. In the consolation bracket he picked up three straight wins, two via pin, before falling in the bronze medal match.
Senior captain Lawrence Scola also earned a spot on the medal stand and scored points for the Fishermen with a sixth place finish at 192 pounds.
