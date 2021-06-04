With only 11 days remaining in a spring sports season that feels like it's just getting going, conference and league championship races are starting to take shape.
With only a few games remaining in the abbreviated spring season, where the Northeastern Conference and Cape Ann League will be crowning champions in every sport, several local teams are in the mix to capture the crown.
Here's a look at those teams that are still in contention for a conference or league championship, some are in the driver's seat in their respective conferences while others are still alive but need some serious help to move up the standings.
BASEBALL
Gloucester (9-3) made a serious statement earlier this week with a 5-1 win at Masconomet in extra innings. Senior Zach Abbott saved one of his best performances of the season to propel Gloucester into first place in the NEC North all by itself. The Fishermen are 8-2 in conference play, one ahead of Danvers (5-3 in NEC) in the loss column and two ahead of Masco. Head coach Rory Gentile's squad can clinch at least a share of the conference as early as Friday with a win combined with a Danvers loss.
Given the way Gloucester has performed in tight games this season and the way the pitching staff of Abbott, Tommy Elliott, Brett Moore and Zach Morris has performed, there's a good chance this team will get the necessary wins needed over its final three games to clinch a second straight NEC title. The Fishermen also won in 2019.
It's a major longshot, but both Rockport and Manchester Essex are still mathematically alive in the CAL Baker race. The Vikings and Hornets sport matching 5-6 records and are four back in the loss column of first-place Hamilton-Wenham (9-2). The Generals appear to be on their way to the league title, but Rockport and Manchester Essex could get another crack at them in the Division 4 North State Tournament. Rockport also has a chance to gain a game in the standings when it plays H-W on Tuesday.
SOFTBALL
Gloucester's bid for a third straight NEC title took a big blow this past Tuesday with an 8-0 loss to unbeaten Peabody. A win would have pulled the Fishermen even with the Tanners in the NEC North, but now the 10-0 Tanners have a commanding lead on the 8-2 Fishermen with four games remaining for each team.
Gloucester's combination of stellar pitching, led by Jenna Hoofnagle, standout defense all around the diamond and great baserunning, led by leadoff hitter Ella Marshall, the team is once again a deep postseason threat. The NEC title, however, is looking like a longshot, especially with the way Peabody is playing. The Fishermen have a big tournament tune-up on Friday at home against Danvers (4 p.m.) and are looking at a second place finish in the NEC North.
Rockport is also still alive in its league title race, but needs to win out and get some serious help in the CAL Baker Division. The 6-3 Vikings are three back in the loss column of undefeated Amesbury. Rockport and Amesbury meet in the June 11 season finale, but the Vikings need more help outside of an upset win against the league leaders. The Vikings, who are led by the standout pitching of Kelsea Anderson and a balanced batting lineup, are looking at a second place finish in the Baker Division as they have dominated the rest of their league.
LACROSSE
A conference or league title may not be in the cards for any local lacrosse teams, but there are two teams still in the running.
The Gloucester boys need some serious help, but are still mathematically alive, four games back of first place Swampscott with four games to go. That is a tall task as Gloucester still has to play NEC North leading and undefeated Marblehead next week. Still, the Fishermen (4-6) have beaten the rest of the teams in the NEC South Division and if they take care of business down the stretch could finish second in the conference, which equals an automatic postseason berth in a normal season. Gloucester is a young team with some budding stars such as freshman attack Brett Cunningham and sophomore goalie Ethan Mahoney that gained some valuable experience playing a tough schedule this season.
The defending Division 2 North champion Manchester Essex girls also have an outside shot at the CAL Baker crown. The Hornets are two back in the loss column of Ipswich with four games to go on the schedule. The Hornets and Tigers meet for a second time on Saturday, June 12. Ipswich won the first meeting and Manchester Essex can make the CAL Baker race very interesting with a win in the second meeting.
The Hornets are playing their best lacrosse of the season down the stretch. Led by the play of senior midfielder Lily Athanas and senior attack Gianna Huet, the Hornets have won three in a row since a 1-3 start.
TRACK AND FIELD
Both the Gloucester boys and girls outdoor track teams have one meet remaining on the schedule for all the marbles in the NEC South Division.
Both Gloucester squads are unbeaten in the NEC South, the girls have a draw on their schedule but not a loss against South opposition, as are both Danvers squads.
The NEC North crown will be decided on Tuesday, June 15, the last day for all regular season games in all sports, at Newell Stadium.
The meet is already shaping up to be a good one as the Gloucester boys will be looking to make it back-to-back NEC crowns this school year. The Fishermen boys took home the indoor crown in the "Fall 2" season as well.
TENNIS
Both the Manchester Essex boys and girls are right in the thick of the CAL Baker championship race.
The Hornets girls currently lead the CAL Baker at 9-1, one game ahead of 8-2 Hamilton-Wenham with three matches to go. The Hornets beat the Generals, 3-2 earlier this season and the two teams have a big rematch on Monday at Gordon College (3 p.m.). If the Hornets win they clinch at least a share of the Baker Division. If the Generals win, the two teams are tied.
The Hornets boys are also in a good spot sitting just one game back of first place Hamilton-Wenham with a record of 7-2 and three matches remaining. The league title is on the line this week as Manchester Essex can clinch a share of the Baker Division by sweeping all three matches. The biggest match is on Monday as Hamilton-Wenham visits the Manchester Memorial Tennis Courts (3:30 p.m.).
Both Manchester Essex teams are led by standout play at the No. 1 spot as Pieter Breuker and Stephanie Pratt are among the elite in the CAL. Breuker is currently unbeaten on the season while Pratt has lost just once.