The seniors on the Manchester Essex field hockey team earned a familiar title on Tuesday afternoon at Hyland Field: Cape Ann League Baker Division champs.
With a 5-0 win over Georgetown on senior day, the Hornets clinched a fifth straight league championship. That means the seniors on the team have won the league championship every year of their high school careers.
"That's a big accomplishment for the seniors on this team," said head coach Kara Crovo, whose team improves to 10-2-2 on the season, 9-2-2 in the CAL. "Not many people can say that they won the league title every year in high school. And it's a tough league."
It was thorough domination from the Hornets on Tuesday as they dominated possession and spread the ball around with four different goal scorers while the defense held the visiting Royals without a shot on goal. In fact, Georgetown had only two shot attempts inside the circle with its best chance coming in the opening minutes on a shot that went wide of the net.
Annika Smith led the Manchester Essex defensive charge.
"Defense was the area where we lost the most players from last season," Crovo said. "So we have some new faces there but they have improved a ton since the start of the season and are playing really well at this point in the year."
The Hornets got on the board at 6:30 of the first half as a strong flurry of offensive pressure culminated in a goal from senior captain Christina Bullock.
Four minutes later, Manchester Essex was right back at it with more sustained pressure and senior captain Bridget Twombly found the back of the net to make it 2-0, where it stood at halftime.
Anna Coyne powered her way through the circle and put one inside the right post for a 3-0 Manchester Essex lead just 37 seconds into the second half. Lily Athanas capped off the scoring with two goals in five minutes in the second half to make it 5-0.
"That's the way it's been going for us most of the season, spread out scoring," Crovo said. "Our scoring has come in waves at times this season so we have really been focusing on finishing our chances, which we did a great job at today."
The Hornets are back in action on Thursday at Ipswich (4:30 p.m.) before finishing up the regular season on Saturday at home against Lynnfield (9:30 a.m.).
