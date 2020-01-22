The Gloucester swim team is now on to the most important part of its 2019-20 schedule.
The Fishermen finished up their Northeastern Conference dual meet season on Tuesday with a meet against Marblehead at the Cape Ann YMCA. Although the team dropped a competitive meet, 95-83, it was a positive regular season for the program, which finished up at 4-4.
The dual meet season was highlighted by a three-meet win streak over Salem, Lynn Classical and Peabody. The Magicians snapped that win streak with Tuesday's win.
The Fishermen now turn their attention to the Northeastern Conference Meet next week at St. John's Prep. Although the NEC swim programs compete as co-ed teams in the dual meet season, the conference meet has a separate boys and girls championship meet.
The boys meet will take place on Monday (6:30 p.m.) with the girls competing on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
Sam Groleau and Caroline McKay were Gloucester's top two finishers at last year's conference meet, earning All Conference status in the 100 breaststroke and 100 freestyle respectively.
