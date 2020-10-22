Early Strike

Danvers set the tone of Thursday night's field hockey game against Gloucester in the opening couple of minutes.
The Falcons earned a breakaway chance in the opening seconds that was broken up by a nice back check from the Gloucester defense. But only one minute later, Grace Brinkley and Ashley Curcuru broke out on a 2-on-1 break with Curcuru putting home the cross circle pass from Brinkley to give the Falcons an early lead.
Danvers ran with that momentum and controlled play the entire night en route to a 3-0 victory at Newell Stadium.
The win moves Danvers to 2-1 on the season while Gloucester falls to 2-2-1.
"We played our game and stuck to it tonight," said Danvers assistant coach Becca Butler. "There was great communication and passing and it showed with all the early chances we got."
While Gloucester settled down at times in Wednesday's NEC contest, it could never find the goal to get back into the game while the Falcons speed had the home team back on its heels for most of the night.
"When you play a team like that you have to bring your 'A' game and we didn't have it tonight," Gloucester head coach Lauren Riley Gove said. "Danvers was fast, they moved the ball really well. We would get sucked in at times and we were chasing the ball way too much."
The Fishermen started to find their footing late in the first quarter and took a little momentum into the second. But Danvers snatched it right back with a goal just 2:55 into the second quarter to take a 2-0 lead. This time Brinkley found the back of the net, putting home a rebound off of her own shot.
"That first goal felt kinda like a slap in the face and the second one was like a punch in the stomach," Riley Gove said. "It's tough to play from behind, especially two goals early in the second quarter against a talented team."
Danvers continued to press the action, but Gloucester goalie Mia Wheeler kept it a game for most of the night. Of her 18 saves, several of them were on hard hit shots from in close, but she had command of the circle and excelled at cutting down angles on Danvers shooters.
The Falcons, however, were able to find the back of the net one more time when Emma Wilichoski found some room all alone in front of the Gloucester goal and converted for a 3-0 Danvers lead.
"We really earned a lot of good scoring chances," Butler said. "(Wheeler) was great in goal and kept them in it for a while but we kept communicating and applying pressure."
Gloucester will look to get back above .500 on Monday at Saugus. Danvers is also back in action on Monday at Swampscott (4:30 p.m.).