Apparently, North Shore sports fans really, really like their school’s logos.
More than 1,200 people voted in the first round of our ‘Logo Showdown’ over the last five days, which matched up the emblems of 16 high school athletic programs in The Salem News and Gloucester Times readership areas in a bracket style format.
Eight winners emerged from those first round matchups. They are:
• Marblehead, which captured its first round bout over Masconomet by claiming two-thirds of the vote.
• Peabody, which easily dispatched its Northeastern Conference rivals from Gloucester with 64 percent of all ballots cast.
• Beverly, which had the biggest margin of victory after getting more than 77 percent of the votes in its matchup against Pingree.
• Essex Tech, which stunned St. John’s Prep in the first round’s biggest upset, taking in almost 400 more votes than the Eagles.
• Danvers, which broke away from Rockport after a close first few days to pick up 63 percent of the vote.
• Manchester Essex, the lone Cape Ann representative, after besting Swampscott with 57 percent of all votes submitted.
• Salem, which used a strong online campaign to get past a determined group of Ipswich loyalists, 654 votes to 473.
• Bishop Fenwick, which sent one of the pre-tournament favorites, Hamilton-Wenham, packing after taking in 55 percent of the vote.
Now, as we get closer to determining just which school has the best logo on the North Shore as voted on by you, the readers, we move on to the quarterfinal round.
Beginning Monday, you can vote on these Round of 8 matchups:
• Marblehead Magicians vs. Peabody Tanners
• Beverly Panthers vs. Essex Tech Hawks
• Danvers Falcons vs. Manchester Essex Hornets
• Salem Witches vs. Bishop Fenwick Crusaders
The voting, done by clicking on the link on our home page (www.gloucestertimes.com), will be held through Thursday at 5 p.m. At that point, the four winners will emerge to Friday’s semifinals, and the two winners to prevail over a 24-hour voting period advance to the Logo Showdown Championship, which will be announced in the newspaper and online Saturday, Aug. 17. Voting for the title bout will be held through Monday, Aug. 19 at 5 p.m., with the titlist announced on Tuesday, Aug. 20.
As always, we encourage you to get out and vote to support your school and/or favorites and choose the logo(s) that you think are the best athletic representations on the North Shore high school scene.
