Elite Company

Cate Delaney's high school field hockey career came to a fitting end this past weekend.
Delaney's final high school game was played among the best players in the state of Massachusetts in the State Best of 60 Field Hockey All-Star Game at Bentley University.
The State Best of 60 game takes the top 15 seniors from the North, South, West and Central sections to compete against each other. Players are selected by Massachusetts Field Hockey Coaches Association.
Delaney was one of only two Northeastern Conference players to be named to the team as Danvers' Emma Thibodeau joined her. But she has played with several players on her club team, including Division 2 North Finals foe Lily Rothwell of Lynnfield and Mak Graves of Masconomet.
"It was such a fun experience," Delaney said. "I knew a lot of girls on the team and the coach (Vicki Carburian of Lincoln-Sudbury) was really cool and made it a lot of fun."
Delaney's North squad won its matchup against the South section, 5-1. Delaney and her North teammates dominated the field as they jumped out to a 5-0 lead before the South spoiled the shutout with a late goal.
Gloucester's senior captain played a defensive midfielder role in the contest and was instrumental in getting the North squad out in transition.
"Everyone out there was so good and we all seemed to trust each other," Delaney said. "Everyone knew where they were supposed to be. It was awesome being able to send passes up the field."
Delaney finished up her field hockey career as one of the most prolific scorers in Gloucester's history during one of the best four-year stretches in program history.
She was a model of consistency for the Fishermen as she not only established herself as a key contributor from her first game as a freshman, she established herself as one of the better players on the team right away.
"Cate is one of the most instrumental players I've ever coached," she said. "Her consistency and contributions over the last four years have been unreal."
From 2016-19 with Delaney in the lineup, Gloucester put together a record of 57-12-10 including seven state tournament wins, two NEC championships, a trip to the sectional finals this fall and two other trip to the sectional semifinals. During that timespan no other Northeastern Conference program has gotten past the sectional quarterfinals.
This season she helped Gloucester to its deepest postseason run since 2001.
As a freshman, she set the program's single-season freshman scoring record at the time and only got better from there.
"Her role has increased with each season and she plays well no matter what she's asked to do," Riley Gove said.
She was a Northeastern Conference All-Star as a sophomore and followed it up with two straight All Conference selections as a junior, where she scored over 50 points, and as a senior, where she led the team in assists for the second year in a row including a six-assist game last month.
Delaney, who is also a standout ice hockey player for the Marblehead co-op team, where she has also been starting since her freshman season, finished up her high school field hockey career with 54 goals, good for third all time in program history, and 45 assists. She had at least a point in all four of Gloucester's state tournament games this fall.
While she is one of the best players in program history, Delaney was quick to credit her teammates and the trust she had in them over the last four seasons.
"Field hockey is a sport where you can't do all the work yourself," Delaney said. "You rarely see a breakaway or a player going through the defense on her own. I really loved using my teammates, trusting in them and having them trust in me. I think working well with the players around me really helped me find success."
