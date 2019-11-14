Another fall, another Manchester Essex soccer team in the sectional finals.
This fall, however, is a little bit different as both the Hornets boys and girls squads will be competing for the Division 4 North championship on Sunday at Manning Field in Lynn.
The boys will kick off the day's slate of games with an 11 a.m. meeting against Burke. The winner advances to the Division 4 State Semifinals back at Manning Field on Wednesday against the winner of the South sectional final between Atlantis Charter and Cohasset.
The girls, on the other hand, will be in action right after the boys with a 1 p.m. kickoff against rival Amesbury, a rematch of last year's Division 4 North Final which Amesbury won in overtime. The winner of that game will also return to Manning Field on Wednesday against the winner of the South section, which had its semifinal games last night.
The fact that both the boys and girls teams are competing for a sectional title shows just how far soccer has come in Manchester Essex.
Rewind back to 2013, and neither program had won a Cape Ann League title while the girls had never even been to the state tournament and the boys were more of a middling team in the CAL with some up and down seasons.
Since 2014, everything has changed as at least one of the two teams has been in a sectional final in every season, but this is the first time both will be competing in the sectional finals.
The boys team reached the finals in 2014, 16 and 17, taking home the program's first ever sectional championship in 2014. The Hornets have also won four straight Cape Ann League championships.
The girls team reached the Division 4 North title game in 2015 and 2018 while bringing home the program's first Cape Ann League crown last fall. The team has finished either first or second in the league in four of the last five seasons.
Winning in the regular season is one thing, but winning in the postseason is a completely different challenge, and the Hornets boys and girls have done that with regularity over the last half decade plus.
Both teams have done it in a similar way. Of course the talent is off the charts on both teams but they also play an incredibly intelligent brand of soccer and have completely bought into the tactics they use.
The results and continuity are similar, but the tactics are very different, although both teams have shown the ability to be well rounded.
Rob Bilsbury and his boys squad thrive in a possession based approach, building chances with patience and precision passing, almost lulling the opposing defense to sleep until they make a mistake and the Hornets pounce.
That style has led to an extremely balanced team that can dictate the pace and frustrate opponents.
On Sunday, the Hornets will be facing a Burke team that is also loaded with talent and is also balanced from offense to defense. The key for Manchester Essex will be making good, quick decisions. Burke is incredibly quick in pursuit, meaning the Hornets will have to have their attack planned out two passes ahead of time. Fortunately, they are one of the more cerebral teams in the section and have handled that type of pressure in the regular season.
On the girls side, head coach Luke Cosgrove's team is on the attack a little bit more as it was the top scoring team in the Cape Ann League Baker Division this season. With elite strikers and midfielders, the Hornets are tough for any team to guard.
But like the boys, the team can also get defensive when needed and can win in many different ways.
The state tournament is a prime example of that as a goal in the first 90 seconds ended up being the only goal of the game in a 1-0 quarterfinal win over St. Mary's. In the semis, the Hornets broke out the offense in a 4-1 win over Innovation Charter.
Against Amesbury, Manchester Essex is taking on another balanced team. The Hornets have scored more goals this season but Amesbury has allowed fewer goals.
Sunday's game could come down to which team does a better job converting its chances, just like last season. Amesbury is incredibly strong in goal so Manchester Essex will need to be efficient when it gets the chance to put the ball in the net.
Both sectional finals are shaping up to be highly competitive contests. And is proves once again that both the Manchester Essex boys and girls programs are elite programs in the north section.
