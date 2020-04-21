Just like that, it was over.
Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker declared on Tuesday that schools will not reopen for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year, which was set to run through the month of June. The Governor's declaration also means the spring sports season has been cancelled.
The MIAA recently put plans in place to go forward with a spring sports season if schools were to re-open on May 4. Although the MIAA has not made an official statement on the status of the spring season, it stated that it plans to do so by the end of this week, Tuesday's announcement essentially put an end to those plans. According to MIAA rules, school sports can not go on if schools are not in session.
Although it's a hard pill to swallow, local school athletic officials accept the Governor's decision.
"We knew that no return to school was a definite possibility," Gloucester Athletic Director Bryan Lafata said. "But now it seems kind of surreal that it's official. The decision is completely understandable as public safety is the No. 1 concern."
The MIAA and its Tournament Management Committee put together several contingency plans since the COVID-19 pandemic forced the closure of local schools. It seems now that they have exhausted all of the remaining options.
An abbreviated regular season and sectional tournament was set to go if school opened back up on May 4. But with school out until the fall, there is no longer a window of opportunity.
That marks the end of the 2019-2020 athletic season, a premature one of senior athletes, who were on the minds of both Lafata and Rockport Athletic Director John Parisi.
"The first thing that comes to mind is how devastating it is on our senior student athletes," said Parisi, who is also the school's varsity baseball coach. "All of our students are resilient so they will get through it. But to miss out on many of the senior events and, for many, their final sports season is devastating."
Lafata echoed his sentiment.
"I do feel for all involved with spring athletics," he said. "The student athletes, coaches, fans, officials and especially the 2020 seniors."
At the moment, all schools can do is wait. The MIAA announced on Tuesday that it is expected to meet on Friday to discuss plans moving forward.
Once the MIAA chimes in, local leagues and conferences can get back to work on what to do for the fall season.
"I will wait to hear official word from the MIAA on their take on the spring season and preparation for the fall," Lafata said. "Then I can collaborate with my fellow AD's on the next steps."
There is also hope that this does not affect the fall sports season.
"The only plans moving forward would be to hope the fall season starts on time," Parisi said. "League athletic directors will continue to be in touch and we will put together plans when we need to."
