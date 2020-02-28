BOSTON-- The Gloucester boys basketball team entered the Division 2 North State Tournament as a battle tested team.
The Fishermen played 14 games against state tournament qualifying teams in the regular season and reached the second round of the state tournament with an impressive first round win.
All the preparation in the world, however, could not prepare Gloucester for the defense it saw on Friday from Latin Academy in the Division 2 North Quarterfinals.
The Dragons were quick to the ball, ran multiple three-quarter court press looks and ended up forcing 24 turnovers in a 77-57 win at Boston Latin Academy.
"We knew they were athletic and we worked at practice on those presses," Gloucester head coach Khris Silveria said. "But you can't do that kind of speed and defense justice at practice. They were so fast and they were great on the perimeter and inside. They were relentless on the boards too on both ends. Just a very good team."
The No. 7 Fishermen, who finish up the season at 13-8, got off to a hot start as three-pointers from Zach Oliver (12 points) and Byron Thomas saw them take an 8-4 lead two minutes into the game.
The second-seeded Dragons, however, turned on the defensive clamps from there, holding Gloucester without a point in the next six minutes an opening up a lead as large as 18 (31-13) in the second quarter before heading into the half with a 33-17 edge.
Latin Academy (21-4) forced 15 first half turnovers to help build that lead, constantly pressuring the ball with a 1-3-1 and 2-2-1 press, which Gloucester had trouble handling.
In the half court, the Dragons were aggressive on the ball handler and doubled senior Marcus Montagnino, who still managed a game-high 24 points and 14 rebounds.
"They hustled all game and it gave us a lot of trouble," Silveria said. "We're a young team, especially in the back court, and this was a good learning experience for the younger guys to see what these teams at the next level are like."
Latin Academy led by as much as 23 in the third quarter before Gloucester finished strong to cut the deficit to 14 at the end of three, 52-38.
The Dragons, however, came out with a quick 7-0 run to start the fourth to essentially put things away, eventually winning by 20.
"We battled all night and it was good to see," Silveria said. "We hung around for a little while but they really put it away early in the fourth."
While Montagnino carried the Gloucester offense, Latin Academy spread the ball around with Abdulahi Aden leading the way with 21 while Tianu Santos (12 points) Nimo Stuppard (12 points), Osasu Woghiren and Mason Lawson (10) all scored in double figures.
The loss ends another strong season for the Fishermen. Gloucester won 13 games with just one returning starter in Montagnino, going with a core group of sophomores and a freshman to find success.
Silveria was quick to credit his team's improvements.
"We were young and it was great to watch those younger guys improve along the way," Silveria said. "Marcus was such a leader for us all season, one of the best players in the conference again, and the younger guys found their roles to turn it into a successful season."
