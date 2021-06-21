Jake Engel had all the answers for the Rockport baseball team in Monday night's Division 4 North First Round game against Matignon.
The senior captain delivered in all phases of the game, striking out 14 batters in a complete game effort on the mound and delivering three hits at the dish, driving in a pair of runs, scoring a pair of runs and stealing four bases in Rockport's 7-2 win at Evans Field.
"He was really competing out there today," Rockport head coach John Parisi said of his lefthanded pitcher. "I like the way he pitches with heart and intensity. He put us on his back and lifted us up."
Engel was in control from the start as he allowed only two baserunners through the first three innings. At one point, he struck out the side in three straight innings and recorded nine of 10 outs via strikeout from the third to the sixth inning.
Using a fastball that he placed all over the strike zone and two offspeed pitches to keep Matignon off balance, he scattered eight hits and allowed just one unearned run.
"He was pitching with confidence and really coming at hitters tonight," Parisi said. "He can paint the corners and he loves coming inside to right handers which leads to some foul balls but a lot of swings and misses or pop ups."
Engel also got the Rockport offense started as he singled to lead off the game and came all the way around to score on a throwing error for a 1-0 lead.
The Vikings extended that lead with a run in the third on a Will Cahill RBI double on a blooper at the base of the right field hill scoring Kyle Beal all the way from first to make it 2-0.
Kaidin Rapp and Engel each had a RBI single in the fourth to extend the lead to 4-0. After scoring a run in the fifth without a hit, Engel singled in Jonah Koeplin, who singled, and Frew Rowen singled in Engel for his second hit of the game to extend the Rockport lead to 7-1 in the sixth.
"We did some running in the later innings and broke the game open," Parisi said. "But I thought we could have adjusted earlier at the plate and put it away earlier."
With the win the seventh-seeded Vikings (7-9) move on to Wednesday's Division 4 North Quarterfinals at No. 2 Mystic Valley (4 p.m.).
Division 4 North First Round
No. 7 Rockport 7, No. 10 Matignon 2
at Evans Field, Rockport
Matignon (1-13) 000 001 1| 2
Rockport (7-9) 101 212 x| 7
Matignon: Griffin, LF, 4-1-2; Poirier, RF, 3-0-0; Ros, CF, 3-0-2; Santos, SS, 2-0-1; Murphy, DH, 3-0-2; Toomey, C, 3-0-0; Farren, 2B, 3-0-0; Barros, 1B, 3-1-1; Tucciardi, P, 3-0-0. Totals, 27-2-8.
Rockport: Engel, P, 4-2-3; Rowen, SS, 4-1-2; Beal, 2B, 4-2-0; W. Cahill, C, 3-0-1; Guelli, 3B, 3-0-0; J. Cahill, 3B, 3-1-1; Rapp, LF, 2-1-1; Murphy, RF, 2-0-0; Koeplin, DH, 3-1-1. Totals, 28-7-9.
RBI: M, Santos; R, Engel 2, Rowen, W. Cahill, Guelli, Rapp.
WP, Engel; LP, Tucciardi.
