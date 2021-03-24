The Gloucester track and field team finally opened up the Fall 2 season on Wednesday afternoon at Northeastern Conference powerhouse peabody.
Gloucester's opener, scheduled for last Thursday against Swampscott, was cancelled and Wednesday's opener was the first of four meets for the program in the Fall 2 "indoor" season. This season is unique as the track events are held outside but still run at indoor distances while the field events take place indoors and outdoors depending on the venue. The throwing events took place outdoors on Wednesday.
"It's interesting and different for sure," Gloucester head coach David Coleman said. "But it's actually faster outdoors, especially races like the 300 and 600 because there's more straightaway running. It's a little strange but it's manageable."
The Fishermen were swept by the Tanners in Wednesday's meet with the boys dropping a 46-40 thriller that came down to the relay while the girls fell by a score of 71-11.
Gloucester had some particularly strong performances on the boys side with wins from Kai DeGuzman in the 300m, Andrew Coelho in the 600m, Nick Poulin in the 2-mile and Aidan Aiello in the long. Coleman also credited the work of Trevor Fulford in the hurdles, and Tommy Elliot and Danny Hafey in the middle distance events.
Captain Harrison Pelosi is also expected to be a key contributor, he is nursing an early season injury and did not run on Wednesday.
"Peabody is one of if not the best programs in the NEC North," Coleman said. "They're always phenomenal so it was good to see the boys step up and give them a good run."
The girls have been plagued by low numbers this season and did not field a runner in the 1,000m, mile and 2-mile. As a result, the Tanners' depth was way too much to handle.
Darcy Muller and Faith Castelluci led the way for Gloucester with second place finishes in the dash and the 600m respectively. Ella Young placed third in the high jump and the hurdles. The 4x400m relay team of Jenna Smith, Natalie Aiello, Muller and Young picked up the team's lone first place finish.
Gloucester is back in action next Wednesday as Saugus visits Newell Stadium (4 p.m.).